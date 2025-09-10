City Manager Lewis honored Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

After more than four decades of dedicated service in municipal government, nearly seven of those leading Lockhart, City Manager Steve Lewis has retired.

Lewis, who accepted the position of Lockhart’s City Manager in October 2018, departs with a resume of impactful achievements. Among his crowning accomplishments: spearheading the Downtown Revitalization Project, facilitating the opening of Fire Station No. 2, overseeing major fire apparatus upgrades, and commissioning the city’s first Water/Wastewater Long Range Master Plan. He also guided the development of a new elevated water storage tower along SH 130, the latest city-wide Comprehensive Plan, and launched initial planning stages for both an aquatic center and an indoor recreation center.

In addition to his municipal duties, Lewis held the presidency of the Lockhart Economic Development Corporation. He was instrumental in bringing several significant businesses to the 75 acre industrial park along SH 130, including Factory Builder Stores, McElroy Metal, RealCold Storage, and Ziegenfelder, moves that bolstered the local economy and broadened the job market.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity and privilege of leading such a talented and dedicated team of City employees,” Lewis said earlier when he announced his retirement. “I am also grateful for the support of the City Council. I will truly miss my associations here.”

Mayor Lew White expressed gratitude on behalf of the entire community: “Mr. Lewis has been a true asset to Lockhart and the City Council since he was appointed in 2018. We extend our sincere gratitude to Mr. Lewis for his service and leadership.”

City Council responded decisively on July 15, 2025, with a unanimous vote to appoint Joseph Resendez, who served as Assistant City Manager, as Lewis’ successor. Resendez is set to assume the top administrative role upon Lewis’s retirement. His appointment, described by city officials as a smooth transition, ensures continuity in leadership as Lockhart embarks on its next phase of development.

By his retirement, Steve Lewis will have served an impressive 44 years in municipal leadership roles, including tenures in Norman, OK; Joplin and Lee’s Summit, MO, and in Lockhart since 2018.

Steve Lewis arrived in Lockhart with 37 years of public service experience, backed by a B.S. from Texas A&M and a Master of Public Administration with a concentration in City Management from the University of North Texas. His tenure has been defined by strategic vision, civic engagement, and an ability to deliver transformative projects with long-term benefits.

From revitalizing downtown to expanding public safety and water infrastructure, Lewis has left a tangible mark on the city’s revitalization efforts. Notably, the industrial park development under his watch not only diversified Lockhart’s economy but also brought new jobs and businesses to town. His legacy is one of tangible progress grounded in thoughtful public leadership.

Citizen tributes have already begun pouring in, remembering Lewis not only as a public official but as a collaborative leader, mentor, and friend to many across municipal departments.

As Lockhart prepares for the leadership handoff, all eyes are on Joseph Resendez to build upon Lewis’s groundwork. The community anticipates continued momentum on unfinished projects, including indoor recreation and aquatic facility development, as well as the sustained economic growth sparked by recent industrial expansions.