Commissioners approve bridge-jumping ordinance

By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

In last week’s meeting, the Caldwell County Commissioners approved a new ordinance banning individuals from jumping off bridges in Caldwell County.

The regulation was enacted following concerns over people jumping from the FM 20 bridge in Fentress into the San Marcos River, a practice that has raised safety and liability issues over the years.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) requested the ordinance so that appropriate signage can be installed at TxDOT-maintained bridges to enforce the new rule.

Also, following recent rainfall and a drop in drought conditions, the Commissioners voted to lift the countywide burn ban that had been in effect since May 13.

The most recent Keetch-Byram Drought Index reading was 515 — 700 points below the threshold considered to be drought conditions. The county received between one to two inches of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning last week, with additional precipitation possible throughout the week.

Commissioners said the burn ban would likely remain lifted for at least a week, pending further evaluation of fire risks.

In the meantime, residents are reminded to burn only natural brush, keep a water source nearby, and never leave fires unattended. Additional fire safety guidelines are available through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Other Commission business:

• Approved an order designating June 24–July 4 as the official Fourth of July fireworks period. However, missile-style or rocket-style fireworks with sticks or fins are prohibited during this time.

• Declared June 2025 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Caldwell County.

• Approved final plats for multiple phases of the Juniper Springs development:

-Phases 9 and 10: 129 lots on 39.89 acres on Borchert Loop and Juniper Springs Parkway and Phase 16: One lot on 14 acres at the same location.

•Appointed Sara Love to the Board of Directors for the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition.

•Approved the 2026 Budget Calendar.

For more information about local ordinances and public safety measures, residents are encouraged to visit the county’s official website.