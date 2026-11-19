Commissioners Court discusses major developments, homelessness awareness Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Growth and development were among the major topics during Thursday’s Caldwell County Commissioners Court meeting on Nov. 12, as county officials heard updates on a long-planned residential and commercial development near Martindale, considered another potential industrial project along State Highway 142, and recognized the importance of addressing homelessness throughout the county.

One of the larger discussions involved the proposed 3,131-acre Mirada development, located on property previously known as the Cherryville development near State Highway 80 and State Highway 130. Representatives of Dallas-based RREAF Holdings returned to Commissioners Court to discuss their plans and gather feedback as they work toward moving the project forward. The property has a long history of proposed development dating back to at least 2009, when plans for Cherryville included thousands of homes, commercial businesses, and industrial opportunities. Despite those earlier proposals, the development never materialized. RREAF acquired the property in 2022 and announced plans for a large master-planned community, but construction has yet to begin.

Developers are now considering a mixture of residential, commercial, and industrial development, including workforce housing. One interesting aspect of Mirada is that the property stretches across three school districts: Prairie Lea ISD, Lockhart ISD, and San Marcos Consolidated ISD. With the potential for thousands of new homes, the development could eventually affect student enrollment and long-term planning for all three districts. Commissioners expressed interest in learning more about the updated development plans, particularly the impact on roads, water and wastewater services, drainage, and surrounding communities. While developers have made progress on infrastructure planning, no final development agreement or construction timetable was announced.

Another potential economic development project appeared on Thursday’s agenda involving approximately 611 acres north of State Highway 142. Commissioners scheduled a public hearing and possible action on establishing Caldwell 142 Reinvestment Zone No. 2, which could allow future commercial and industrial tax abatements. The proposal is associated with Project Hercules, a prospective industrial manufacturing and assembly facility. The company behind the project has not been publicly identified, and details regarding potential investment, employment opportunities, and construction plans remain limited. The proposed reinvestment zone represents another possible step toward expanding Caldwell County’s industrial development, although the outcome of Thursday’s action has not yet been independently confirmed.

The meeting also brought attention to the growing issue of homelessness in Caldwell County through a proclamation recognizing November 2026 as Homelessness Awareness Month. The recognition highlights the continued efforts of the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition (CCHC), which works to assist individuals and families experiencing homelessness or struggling to maintain stable housing. According to the coalition’s 2026 Point-In-Time Count, 248 individuals were identified as experiencing homelessness, compared with 77 the previous year. The number of children younger than 18 identified during the count increased from 27 in 2025 to 102 in 2026, demonstrating the challenges facing some local families.

The coalition continues operating its Bridge House and The 806 House programs while expanding assistance through community partnerships, including mental health services with Bluebonnet Trails Community Services. A grant from the St. David’s Foundation has also allowed the organization to hire full-time Eligibility Specialist Cindy Gonzales, who brings more than 25 years of experience to the position. Volunteers are already preparing for the next annual Point-In-Time Count, scheduled to begin Jan. 28, 2027, and continue for seven days. The organization continues encouraging residents and community partners to get involved in helping those facing difficult housing situations.

Thursday’s discussions reflected several challenges and opportunities facing Caldwell County as growth continues throughout the region. While developments such as Mirada and Project Hercules could eventually bring new homes, businesses, and employment opportunities, commissioners must also consider the infrastructure and services needed to support that growth. At the same time, organizations such as the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition are working to address the needs of residents already living in the community.