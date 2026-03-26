County to host free Community Dump Day Share:







Residents of Caldwell County will have an opportunity to dispose of unwanted household items at no cost during an upcoming Community Dump Day later this month.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, and will run from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until capacity is reached. It will take place at the Caldwell County Constable Precinct 3 Office, located at 9675 TX-142 in Maxwell. Organizers note that entry to the site will be accessible from TX-142.

This initiative is open exclusively to Caldwell County residents, and participants must present a government-issued photo ID. Officials emphasize that proof of residency is required with no exceptions, ensuring the service benefits local community members. The free disposal event is part of a broader effort to promote cleanliness and environmental responsibility across the county. Residents are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to safely discard unwanted household items that might otherwise contribute to illegal dumping or environmental hazards.

The event is being hosted through a collaboration between Caldwell County Code Enforcement, Caldwell County Unit Road, and the Constable’s Office Precinct 3, with additional support from 130 Environmental Park and Republic Services.

Organizers stress the importance of community participation, noting that proper disposal of waste helps maintain the health, safety, and appearance of local neighborhoods.

Community members planning to attend are encouraged to arrive early, as the event will conclude once disposal capacity is reached. Volunteers and organizers expressed appreciation in advance, thanking residents for helping keep Caldwell County clean.