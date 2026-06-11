Community Calendar

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Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Rhonda Sue Hunnicutt, Wesley Nurse Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent

Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Class Dates: May 26, June 9, 17, 23, 30, July 7, 14, 21 All on Tuesday except June 17th. Registration: Call 512-398-3122 to register The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

McMahan Community Center Ice Cream Social

Join the McMahan Community Center on June 26 from 5-7 p as they celebrate the Center’s 100th Year with an Ice Cream Social. Free scoops, floats and toppings. Everyone is welcome to stay and enjoy playing cards, dominos, or Mah Jong with the Friday night group.

Storytime at area Libraries

Dr. Eugene Clark Library hosts preschool story time every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Please join them at 217 S. Main Street in Lockhart, TX to take part in this fun event.

JB Nickells Library in Luling hosts three different story times. Wednesday from 11-11:30 am for ages 2-4 and 11:30am -12 pm for ages 4-6. All ages are welcome for the entire hours. Also, children ages 6 and up are welcome to come from 2-3 pm for story time. Join them at 215 S. Pecan Street in Luling, TX,

Martindale Community Library located at 411 Main Street in Martindale, TXhosts Pre-K story time on Thursdays from 11am-12 pm.

Overeaters Anonymous meets

Meets at 9 a.m. every Saturday at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 118 N. Church St. For more info call or text Lynn, 512-740-8562.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.