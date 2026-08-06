Community Calendar

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Stuff the Bus Event

Luling Lions Club will host their Stuff the Bus Distribution event on Thursday, August 13, at 4:30 pm at the Luling ISD Fine Arts Building. Free school supplies are for students attending Luling and Prairie Lea ISD. Donations are accepted. Mail to Luling Lions Club, PO Box 4, Luling, TX 78648.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Teen Hangout at the Library

Join the Dr. Eugene Clark Library for Teen Hangout Summer Reading every Wednesday from 4-5pm. Ages 13-18 are welcome. Play Teen Trivia and win prizes. Visit them at 217 S. Main Street, Lockhart. For more information call

512-398-3223.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Maria Rios, Wesley Nurse, Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent

Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.

ESL Classes taught at library

Lockhart Community Action ESL Classes will be taught with experience tutors at the Dr. Eugene Clark Library on Tuesday and Thursday from 1-3 p.m. For more information call 512-398-3223.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.