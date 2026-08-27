Community Calendar

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Free Community Giveaway

Visit the Dale Corinth United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 29 at 8am-12 noon for a free community giveaway. They will be giving away clothes, toys, shoes, dishes and much more. Bring your family and friends and come find what you need all completely free.

Save the Date

St. Mark’s UMC will host a free seminar on August 29, 2026 from 10 a.m. until noon at 600 E. Live Oak entitled, “Navigating Tomorrow.” Nicole Barnett, Executive Director of Golden Age Home will explain the levels of Long-Term Care and

Elizabeth Raxter, Elder Law

Attorney will discuss Advanced Directives, the differences between each document, when they’re needed and how to obtain them. The community is invited and welcome to attend.

Please RSVP Cheryl Thompson at cdt_left@hotmail.com

Kingsbury Farmer & Artisans Market

The Kingsbury Farmer & Artisans Market will host their grand opening on Saturday, August 29th at 9 am. Join them at Kingsbury Pioneer Flight Museum located at 190 Pershing Lane in Kingsbury. There will be over local 40 vendors and enjoy shopping, food, music and fun.

Free Community Preparedness Workshop

Date/Time: Saturday, August 29, 10am-12 pm. Location: Dale Community Center, 47 Civic Dr, Dale, TX. The Dale Community Center will host a free Community Preparedness Workshop on Saturday, August 29th from 10 a.m. to noon at 47 Civic Dr. in Dale. Learn practical ways to protect your home, family, and independence during severe weather, wildfires, flooding, and extended power outages. Presentations will be offered in English and Spanish, and free emergency preparedness supplies will be available while they last. Admission is free, and no registration is required. For more information, call 512-601-0536 or visit www.dalecc.org/events/disaster-preparedness

Contact Information (name, phone number, and/or email): Dale Community Center, 512-601-0536, dalecommunityctr@gmail.com

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Instructor/Facilitators: Maria Rios, Wesley Nurse, Elsie Lacy, County Extension Agent

Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street Luling, TX 78648 Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27 November 3, 5, 10, 12 and 17 Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited-please register in advance.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026 from10-3 pm. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meeting

Alcoholics Anonymous has a group in Lockhart called Into Action Group for people who are struggling with alcohol problems.

Meetings are held on Mon-Fri 12 & 6pm, Sat. 10am & 6pm, Sun 11am & 6pm. Into Action Group is located at1301 South Main St, Lockhart, TX. Call 512-517-6054 or 830-351-8537 for more information.

Farmers & Artisans Market

The Farmers & Artisans Market of Lockhart is held every Saturday on Main and Market streets by the Caldwell County Courthouse on the Lockhart square from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Caldwell County Food Baskets

Food Baskets available at Caldwell County Food Bank: Caldwell County Food Bank has food baskets available at the food bank on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Tuesdays from 12 to 6 p.m. at 901 Bois D’Arc in Lockhart. There is a limit of two food baskets per month to households that qualify.