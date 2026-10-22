Community Calendar

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Trail of Terror

The Lockhart High School Drama Club and Lockhart State Park present Trail of Terror. Join them on October 22-24 from 7:30-9:30 pm at Lockhart State Park to be scared, if you dare. Tickets are $10 each and must be pre-purchased. For more information,n visit: bit.ly/LHStrailofterror.

Boo Bash at Borchert Loop

Attend the second annual Boo Bash at Borchert Loop Elementary, 3000 Borchert Loop, Lockhart, on October 23 from 5-7 pm. Family fun, local vendors, games, and Halloween festivities will be on hand. Only a $2 entry fee, and the first 100 kids get in free. The event is sponsored by the Borchert Loop Elementary PTO.

Aging Services Workshop

The Area Agency on Aging (AAA) and the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of the Capital Area invite you to a FREE workshop. The workshop will provide a comprehensive overview of services offered by the AAA and ADRC of the Capital Area, serving Caldwell County. Date: Friday, October 23, 2026, Time: 99 a.m.– 12 p.m., Location: Capital Area Council of Governments, Lantana Conference Room, 6800 Burleson Road, Building 310, Austin, TX 78744. Register at: https://www.capcog.org/trainings/aging-services-workshop/

Caldwell County Cares Event

You are invited to this free, valuable community event focused on life-saving training and information. There will be hands-on CPR training, Narcan training, and free refreshments. The event will be held on Saturday, October 24, from 9 am to 12 pm at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 703 E. Bowie Street, Luling,g Texas. For more information or to RS, contact meranda.massey@luling.txed.net. The event is sponsored by The Festa Program and Caldwell County ESD #5

Trunk or Treat Request

The Dale Community Center is looking for vendors for our annual Trunk or Treat event, which is held October 31; there is no setup fee. We are also looking for volunteers to decorate tables, build props, organize games, contact vendors, and plan and organize donations. If you are a can-do person who loves engaging with the youth in our community, please contact Dee at daletrunkortreat@gmail.com or (910)964-2244.

Domestic Violence Awareness

From October 1-31st, everyone is encouraged to tie a purple ribbon around your tree or display a purple ribbon to show your support and spread awareness of Domestic Violence. There will also be a walk on October 24 at 9 am at the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lockhart. Everyone is encouraged to wear purple. The event is sponsored by the Luling and Lockhart Police Departments, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department, and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office.

Tai Chi for Arthritis & Fall

Prevention

This beginner-friendly class teaches the basic elements of Tai Chi to improve coordination, balance, flexibility, and overall wellness. Location: First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 703 East Bowie Street, Luling, TX 7864.8 Time:10-11a.m. Class Dates: October 20, 22, 27; November 3, 5, 10, 12, and 17. Registration: Call 512-398-4299 to register. The class is free, but space is limited—please register in advance.

Big Pink Bus Alert

On October 29 at the First Baptist Church, 514 Neches St. in Lockhart, the Mammograms on the Move will be in town offering screening mammograms on the Big Pink Bus. Appointments are required. For more information, qualifications,s or to make an appointment,nt contact

mrios1@mhm.org or

call 512-359-4299.

Save the Date

First AnnuDíaDia de los Muertos celebration at the San Pablo Cemetery. The event will be held on October 31, 2026, from 6:30-8:30 pm at 1620 N. Colorado St. in Lockhart, TX. They will celebrate the new updates to the cemetery, honor loved ones, and reflect on life, love,e and legacy of the cemetery. There will be no parking at the cemetery,ry but you can park at the American Legion Post 41 at 1501 N. Colorado St. Refreshments and music will be provided.

Caldwell County Senior Expo

There will be a Senior Expo held on November 5, 2026, from 10- 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend at the Caldwell County Community and Evacuation Center located at 2947 N. Magnolia Ave, Luling, TX. You will be able to learn about local services at Senior agencies, ways to volunteer, guest speakers, food and drink, and giveaways. CARTS will be providing transportation if needed.

Save the Date

Caldwell County Retired Teachers and Clear Fork Elementary School are hosting a “Come and Go Coffee” on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 202,6 to honor our veterans. The coffee and donuts will be available from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the front entrance to the school. At 8:00, a patriotic program will be presented in the cafeteria by the students. All veterans and their families are invited to attend. The wall of pictures of veterans may be viewed in the front hallway.

Contact Margaret Groves, Caldwell County Retired Teachers Association, at 512-940-6235, groveswm@yahoo.com