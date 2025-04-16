Courthouse Nights is back for the 5th season in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor



Above, in the wake of 2024’s Honky Tonk Ain’t Noise Pollution, Ellis Bullard has left no doubt that country music is still yearning for the true-blue honky-tonk experience he brings to the stage and studio. Listen to Bullard, and you’re listening to a life of barnstorming, hard living, and layers of musical influences. Courtesy Photo. ​

This beloved community concert series was dreamt up back in 2021 by Will Rhodes and Rachel Lingvai and is still going strong. Will and Rachel sat down to chat more about how it all began and what we have to look forward to this season.

“Back in 2021, we were feeling safer and more ready than ever to get out of our houses and back into the community after the height of the pandemic” Lingvai said. “We craved community and felt it was perfect timing to throw together a concert series.”

The pair were used to playing music on stage and seeing live music regularly.

“The musician community had a rough go during Covid. Even in that first year of Courthouse Nights, it was hard to get musicians booked and we had a band or two cancel due to sickness from the pandemic,” said Rhodes. “We’re both from 90’s Austin. We wanted to create a vibe like Blues on the Green used to feel when it was free and easy for us in our 20’s,” she said.

The series is 100% funded by sponsors in the community. Lingvai, being the executive producer, does most of the fundraising and administrative and artist relations and Rhodes, serving as the creative director, does most of the booking, though it is a dual effort on all parts.

Lingvai explained the biggest news for this season is that they are now a non-profit organization. “We have an experienced board of local music lovers, and we are super excited to see how this status and level of support propels our efforts in the future.

“We have our strongest season yet, in terms of talent and recognition. You’re going to see some big crowds this year and some big magic,” Rhodes said.

The Courthouse Nights series is held on the 3rd Friday of the month from April through August. It is a free event which brings a different genre of music each month to represent Lockhart’s diverse community. It is held on the south lawn of the historic Caldwell County Courthouse. It is BYOE (bring your own everything).

“The City of Lockhart has helped us so much throughout the years and we are so grateful for the support they have shown. In 2021, we made a deal with the city to not allow outside vending. The idea was to support our local businesses on the square and it is a decision that we are proud of,” says Lingvai.

The event has all the needed permits for guests to bring food and beverages of all kinds to the lawn.

“We want everyone to just ride easy and have the best night with their neighbors and friends,” Rhodes says.

Courthouse Nights kicks things off this Friday night with Austin’s very own honky tonk hero, Ellis Bullard and his stellar band.

DJ Island Time (Will Rhodes) starts things off at 7pm then Ellis is on 8:30-10. Get out your boots and step on down to Courthouse Nights.