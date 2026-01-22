Lockhart Chamber of Commerce to host Gala: A night of dinner, dancing and celebration Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Each year, the Chamber brings together business and community leaders from across Greater Lockhart to recognize outstanding businesses, organizations, and individuals who are helping the community grow and thrive.

This year’s gala will feature an elegant winter-inspired atmosphere creating a memorable evening of celebration and connection.

On Saturday, February 21, the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce will host the Winer Luxe Awards Gala with Balcones Real Estate Group as the Premiere Sponsor.

The night is slated to give party-goers a chance to dress up, enjoy some entertainment, participate in some dancing and take their chances on winning some very unique items.

Sponsors are currently joining in on the excitement with their cooperation directly helping to sustain the Chamber’s mission

to advocate for business, foster economic growth, and enhance the quality of life in Greater Lockhart. It also ensures that the Chamber can continue to honor the businesses and leaders who are investing in the community every day.

There are multiple sponsrships levels available that include reserved tables, recognition in various wasys before, during, and after the event.

The Chamber has chosen the beautiful Two Wishes Ranch as their venue for the gala. At 6:00 pm doors open for cocktails and mingling. Dinner will start soon after.

The night will be highlighted with awards but will also have a initimate musical performance by Nathan Colt Young.

One new feature will give attendees the opportunity to win some great prizes in the raffle and silent/live auction portion of the evening. Surprise boxes containing prizes valued at over $25 each, but could be valued at more than $100, can be purchased.

Then if you are really lucky you will take your chances and raise your paddle to bid on one of them many larger ticket items including, artwork, vacation get-aways, exlcusive packages created just for this event and much more.

If you need more information on tickets or sponsorships please contact the Chamber office at 512-398-2818.