By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart is preparing to honor Mexican heritage and independence with its 39th annual Diez y Seis celebration, set for Friday and Saturday, September 12–13, in the downtown square.

The event, hosted by the Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Caldwell County Rodeo Association, and Republic Services, promises a weekend filled with music, food, raffles, and family-friendly activities.

Diez y Seis de Septiembre, Mexico’s Independence Day, commemorates the 1810 “Grito de Dolores,” the call to arms that sparked Mexico’s fight for freedom from Spain. Across Texas, communities mark the occasion with parades, dancing, mariachi music, traditional foods, and cultural events that celebrate history, pride, and tradition.

This year’s Lockhart festivities will include arts and crafts vendors, a mini kid zone, Davenport’s Farms Petting Zoo, and a magician.

More than 20 food vendors will be on site, offering everything from tacos and hamburgers to snow cones and other festival favorites.

The Beer Garden, sponsored by Republic Services, will be located on the northwest corner of the square, serving as a lively gathering spot throughout the weekend.

Friday’s entertainment on the Michelob Ultra Stage begins at 8 p.m. with Broken Arrow, a high-energy, award-winning country band with strong Tejano influences. Known for their chart-topping singles, dynamic live shows, and ability to weave through genres, they’ve earned a reputation as both the “Best Country Band in Hays County” and a fan favorite at Tejano/country crossover events.

Closing out the evening at 10:30 p.m. will be La Tropa Estrella, a prolific cumbia group with a rich catalog of albums and a steady release of vibrant singles in 2025. Known for hits like La Cumbia del Trombón (Remix) and Ea Ea la Cumbia Buena (Remix), they continue to captivate audiences across Texas. Their long-standing output and strong online presence suggest both a rich legacy and a bright future.

Saturday’s program begins at 6 p.m. with recognition of last year’s queen, followed by a city proclamation and the highly anticipated queen’s coronation.

Candidates for the 2025 crown are currently selling raffle tickets to support the event. This year’s raffle prizes include:

•Blackstone Griddle

•Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Basket

•Rhinestone and Pearls Mum

•Milwaukee Drill/Impact Set

•Stihl MS162 Chainsaw

•RTIC 45qt Wheeled Cooler

•Samsung 44” LCD TV

•PlayStation 5

•Traeger Pro 34 Pellet Smoker

•McCoy’s Wooden Dual Swing

The music continues Saturday evening at 6:45 p.m. with Robby Abel & The Willing, a country act anchored by Lockhart’s own Robby Abel. After early success and a long hiatus, Abel is experiencing a resurgence in 2025 with new releases like his self-titled EP and South Houston Session. Backed by The Willing, Abel’s return brings heartfelt country storytelling to the stage.

At 8:30 p.m., the spotlight shifts to The Tiarras, a dynamic Latina power trio of sisters blending rock, Latin, pop, soul, and reggae into their sound. Each sister brings her own strengths: Tori with lyrics and raw emotion, Sophia driving rhythm on drums, and Tiffany adding polish and structure on bass. Their music champions empowerment, cultural pride, and unity.

The raffle drawing will take place at 10 p.m., leading into the grand finale. At 10:30 p.m., Grammy Award-winning Tejano legend Ruben “El Gato Negro” Ramos will close out the celebration. With a career spanning decade, Ramos is known for his authentic horn-driven sound, vibrant live performances, and enduring influence on Tejano and Chicano music. Garnering both Tejano Music Awards and multiple Grammys, Ramos remains an icon of perseverance and cultural pride, still shaping the genre today.

With cultural traditions, food and craft vendors, children’s activities, and a full slate of live entertainment, Lockhart’s Diez y Seis celebration remains one of the city’s most popular events. For nearly four decades, the festival has brought the community of Lockhart together to honor heritage and history while celebrating with music, food, and fun in true Texas style.