Free community dump day set for Dec. 12 Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

From the neighborhoods of Lockhart and Luling to the rural communities scattered across Caldwell County, unwanted household items and old appliances have a way of piling up. Whether it’s a refrigerator sitting in the garage or things that have been taking up space in a storage shed, county residents will soon have a chance to get rid of them without spending a dime.

Caldwell County will host a free Community Dump Day on December 12, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Unit Road Site, located at 423 San Marcos Highway in Luling. The event will continue until the scheduled closing time or until the collection site reaches capacity, whichever comes first. The event’s message is simple: “No Fee, Just Free.” Residents can bring unwanted household items for proper disposal, including refrigerators, freezers, air conditioning units, and other appliances containing chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs), which are now being accepted. While the event is intended for unwanted household items, organizers have not provided a detailed list of prohibited materials or any limits on the amount residents may bring. Anyone planning to dispose of items such as tires, paint, chemicals, batteries, or construction debris should confirm whether those materials will be accepted before bringing them to the site. The service is available exclusively to Caldwell County residents. Proof of residency is mandatory, with no exceptions, and a government-issued photo ID will be requested. Vehicles must enter the property from Austin Street and exit onto San Marcos Highway, also known as Highway 80. Following the designated route will help traffic move safely through the collection area. Community Dump Day also serves a broader purpose by helping reduce illegal dumping along county roads and on rural properties. Providing residents with a convenient disposal option can help prevent discarded materials from ending up in places where they don’t belong.

The event is supported by Caldwell County Code Enforcement, the Caldwell County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office, Republic Services, and Superior Metal Recycling. Residents are encouraged to arrive early, as collection will end once the site reaches capacity.