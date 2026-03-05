Golden Age Home celebrates 65th anniversary Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

Above, Janie Escobedo pictured with Nicole Burnett, Executive Director after receiving the Lifetime Service Award.

Photos by Adrian Gutierrez.

On Saturday, February 28th, Golden Age Home (GAH) celebrated its 65th anniversary surrounded by the community at their Golden Gala event. The event honored employees, board members, volunteers, and family members of those who had lived at Golden Age Home throughout the years. Fletcher Clark used his unique storytelling and folk music to highlight the history of the GAH in a pleasing and melodious way.

Two employees were presented with Lifetime Service Awards. These awards were presented with profound gratitude for more than 35 years of extraordinary service. Their steadfast dedication, wisdom, and leadership have shaped the history and inspired the future of GAH. These Lifetime Service Awards honors the legacy you leave and the example you set for generations to come.

Janie Escobedo began working as a part-time laundry aide for the GAH in 1978. She began cooking in the nursing home when it opened in 1981 and remained even after the new company, Parkview, purchased it in 2010. She worked in the nursing home until 2021 before returning to work in the original building, where she still works full-time today as a lead cook.

Maria (Lupe) Salinas began working at GAH Personal Care (original building) as a CNA/caregiver in 1991. She continues to work full-time today as a lead morning caregiver. She will celebrate 35 years working for the same company in the same building this May.

Nicole Burnett, Executive Director, stated, “Golden Age Home would be a mere building if not for the dedicated staff who have ministered to senior adults throughout the years. Many of these staff have spent 10, 20, or even 30 plus years at Golden Age Home. The heart of my team has been an inspiration throughout my nearly 20 years of leadership.”

All funds raised throughout the evening were matched by the Carl C. Anderson Sr. and Marie Jo Anderson Foundation resulting in raising over $65,000 in honor of 65 years of Compassion, Christian Care to Lockhart and the surrounding community. These funds will support the 16 designated affordable housing units, offsetting the cost for those living classified as low-income senior adults. The affordable housing program has provided more than just shelter since it began in the late 1990s. Housekeeping, healthcare oversight, meals, emergency assistance, and social engagement are just a few of the “extra benefits” of all residents living at GAH.

There are other similar affordable housing units throughout town, but none of them offer these extra wrap-around services that truly help a resident thrive. Over 400 seniors have benefited from the affordable housing program alone since it began. They have received more than an apartment. They received family and an improved quality of life. One resident shares, “I first moved to GAH in May of 2000 after realizing that due to my disability, I would be unable to return to the ranch where I had lived for so long. After moving in and becoming familiar with the people and team members at GAH, I quickly realized that this was not only a place to live but a place to find a new and extended family. Not only have I found a family with the residents, but also with the team members and their children. I have enjoyed the last 25 years I have lived here, and I wouldn’t take anything for the experience.”

GAH would like to thank the sponsors, people who donated items for the event, and all who attended for a wonderful celebration.