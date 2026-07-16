Honey Island Swamp Band to bring New Orleans sound to downtown Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Downtown Lockhart will come alive with the sounds of Louisiana when Honey Island Swamp Band takes the stage Friday, July 17, for the next installment of the Courthouse Nights summer concert series.

The free outdoor concert will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. on the historic Caldwell County Courthouse lawn. Residents and visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, coolers, family and friends for an evening of live music under the Texas sky.

Honey Island Swamp Band is known for a lively sound that brings together blues, rock, country, soul, rhythm and blues, and the musical traditions of New Orleans. The group’s genre-blending style is often described as “Bayou Americana,” giving audiences a mix of swampy grooves, strong vocals and Southern storytelling.

The band formed in San Francisco in 2005 after several of its members were displaced from New Orleans by Hurricane Katrina. The musicians eventually returned home and developed into a nationally touring roots band recognized for energetic performances and melody-driven original music.

The current lineup includes bandleader and multi-instrumentalist Aaron Wilkinson, guitarist and vocalist Lee Yankie, bassist and vocalist Sam Price, keyboardist Chris Spies, and drummer and vocalist Garland Paul. Popular songs from the group’s catalog include “Sugar for Sugar,” “Chocolate Cake” and “High River Rag.”

Courthouse Nights has become a popular summer tradition in Lockhart, bringing residents together for free music while encouraging visitors to explore the restaurants, shops and other businesses surrounding the downtown square.

Concertgoers are encouraged to arrive early, find a spot on the courthouse lawn and visit nearby businesses before and after the performance. Admission is free.

The July concert will be the fourth show in the 2026 Courthouse Nights series. The season will conclude Aug. 21 with Nightbird, a Houston-based Fleetwood Mac and Stevie Nicks tribute band.