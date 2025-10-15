Lady Cross Country wrap up season at District 25-5A Meet Share:







By Coach Reuben Ortiz

Senior Janae Torres

The Lockhart Lady Lions closed out their 2024 cross country season this past Thursday at the 25-5A District Meet in Round Rock, where they competed against all eight schools in one of the toughest districts in Central Texas. Every team came with hopes of landing one of the top three spots in the varsity division or securing one of ten individual qualifying positions for the regional meet, set for Monday, October 20.

In cross country, the stakes are high, unlike other UIL sports that send four teams to the postseason, only three varsity teams and the top ten individual runners advance. That makes qualifying even more competitive.

The Lady Lions varsity team finished seventh overall out of eight teams, earning 194 points. They finished just behind Leander Rouse for sixth and ahead of Lehman. Junior Addison Harrod led the way for Lockhart, placing 30th overall with a time of 22:41 over the 3.1-mile course. It was only her second race back from a summer injury, but still strong enough to earn District 25-5A Honorable Mention honors.

Following Harrod were sophomore Alicia Sanchez (38th, 24:15) and junior Melanie Garcia (44th, 24:48), both battling in the main pack and finishing in the 24-minute range. Sophomores Aliya Parra (25:33, 43rd) and Alicia Rodriguez (25:35, 44th) rounded out the scoring runners for the Lady Lions. Junior Dayana Delgado (26:00, 46th) and senior Clarissa Martinez-Olvera (26:15, 48th) finished close behind as pushers.

“I’m proud of our ladies today,” said Head Girls Coach Reuben Ortiz. “We knew we were close to Leander Rouse and Leander Glenn. Our middle runners held their own, but their top two made the difference. Still, that’s why we run the races instead of relying on stats.”

Ortiz praised Harrod’s determination, noting that if she had been fully healthy, she likely would have been a top-10 regional qualifier. “Our future is bright,” he added. “Most of our runners are sophomores and juniors. We’ll miss Clarissa next season, her leadership and example have meant a lot, but she’s got track ahead of her and we know she’ll finish strong.”

In the Junior Varsity division, the Lady Lions placed sixth out of eight teams in a highly competitive race. Sophomore Pyper Bornemann led the JV squad, finishing 25th overall in 26:04. Close behind were sophomore Sofia Rodriguez (36th, 26:59) and junior Kendra Mendoza (37th, 27:08), who stayed with the main pack throughout.

Sophomore newcomer Brianna Chavez Vasquez had her best race of the season, clocking a personal best of 27:32 for 40th place. Junior newcomer Sariah Johnson also ran her best time (27:40, 42nd), with junior Katherine Silva Garcia (27:54, 46th) finishing just behind her. Junior Zoie Ledesma (52nd, 29:16) contributed key points by outkicking Leander Glenn’s fifth runner at the finish line.

Newcomers Nora Gerke (54th, 29:19) and Nevanna Rodriguez (59th, 30:05) both ran their first-ever 5K, while junior Alahni Herrera (61st, 30:48) and sophomore Abigayle Stewart (66th, 33:01) rounded out the lineup. Seniors Janae Torres (30:48) and Yadira Ferritiz Ollervides (34:29) also competed in the JV race.

“UIL has funny rules for varsity cross country,” Coach Ortiz explained. “You can only run seven at district, but you can declare up to ten for varsity, so the other three have to run JV. That’s why this JV race is so deep, it’s basically each team’s next-best varsity runners. Honestly, some of these JV teams could qualify for regionals in other districts.”

Ortiz said he was especially proud of his newcomers. “Many had never run a 5K before. They pushed through and helped our team’s overall standings. That says a lot about their heart.”

The Lady Lions didn’t have enough runners for a full team in the freshman division but still made a strong showing with three competitors. Ana Perez Hernandez led the way, finishing fourth overall in the 2-mile race with a time of 14:13, good enough for a medal and podium honors. Annalysia Rocha finished 19th in 16:07, and Maci Lockhart followed in 21st with a 16:35 finish.

“These ladies came in and stepped up for the program,” said Ortiz. “They came from other sports to help fill spots. Fear of the distance keeps a lot of people from trying cross country, but these girls showed real mental toughness. That mindset will serve them well in basketball and soccer too.”

The meet marked the end of the 2024 cross country season for the Lady Lions, but training won’t stop here. The team will continue conditioning as they prepare for the upcoming track season, which begins in February.

“Our goal is always to grow stronger, physically and mentally,” Ortiz said. “Cross country builds more than endurance. It builds pride, toughness, and a sense of community. That’s what we want our athletes to carry with them long after the season ends.”