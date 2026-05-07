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LHS Seniors attend Baccalaureate

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     On Sunday, May 3, Lockhart High School seniors gathered at Grace Lutheran Church for a meaningful Baccalaureate service, coming together across many faith backgrounds to celebrate this special milestone.

       This long-standing Lockhart tradition, dating back to 1985 and coordinated each year by the Lockhart Ministerial Alliance, continues to provide a moment of reflection, gratitude, and encouragement as LISD students prepare to take their next steps. The service is hosted at different local churches each year, highlighting the strength and unity of our community.

   A special thank you to Ms. Melinda VanHorn, LHS Associate Principal, for being there to support and celebrate these seniors.

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