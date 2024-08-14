Post Register

Lions’ football, volleyball tickets available online

Local News, Roar Report - LISD News, Sports & More
Lockhart Lions football tickets can be purchased online by visiting Lockhartisd.org, scrolling down to the athletics page, then clicking on online ticketing.

At the moment, only Lockhart volleyball and football tickets are available. They went on sale Aug. 9. A volleyball season pass is also available.

Football tickets for home games will go on sale on the Monday prior to the Friday game. Tickets for road football games will be available either on Monday or Tuesday prior to the Friday away game. LISD will post a link from the away school’s site to purchase those tickets.
The scrimmage game with Elgin is free admission and will be Thursday, Aug. 22, at Lions Stadium. Freshmen will begin play at 5:30 a.m. The junior varsity will also scrimmage, while the varsity is expected to take the field at 7 p.m.

