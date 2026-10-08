Lions keep battling despite tough night against Champion Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Evan Estrada (SR) had 9 punts, including a 50-yarder.

Photos by Adrian Gutierrez.

The scoreboard told one story Friday night at Lion Stadium, but it did not tell the whole story. The Lockhart Football Lions fell 56–0 to unbeaten Boerne Champion, but the final score did little to reflect the effort Lockhart continued to show through four quarters against one of the strongest teams on its schedule. Lockhart entered the game shorthanded because of injuries, forcing several players into expanded roles against a Champion team ranked among the top teams in the state. Despite the circumstances, Head Coach Mike Maldonado said the expectations inside the program did not change. “We showed up Friday shorthanded due to injuries, but our expectations remained the same to execute at the highest level regardless of who was filling each position,” Maldonado said. “We coach every player to be the best version of themselves personally, academically and athletically, and we hold them to that each day.”

Champion controlled the scoreboard, scoring 14 points in each quarter and leaning heavily on its running game. Still, Maldonado said Friday night provided valuable experience for a group of players who suddenly found themselves taking important varsity snaps. “This was a valuable game for our depth to grow and get crucial reps against a top-five team in the state,” Maldonado said. “What I’m most proud of is the boys never folded. They continued to battle for four quarters.”

Lockhart had several defensive stops during the game and also created a turnover on special teams. One of the bright spots came from Evan Estrada in the punting game, where Maldonado said Estrada delivered several strong punts, including a 50-yarder with a 4.2-second hang time. One of his punts also helped lead to Lockhart’s special-teams turnover. “Special teams had a strong showing,” Maldonado said. The Lions were forced to punt nine times and were stopped on two additional fourth-down attempts, but they continued trying to move the football and compete despite facing difficult field position and a defense that gave them very little room to operate. Lockhart was unable to find the end zone, but Maldonado said the focus now is on developing the players who have been pushed into larger roles because of injuries. “The goal this week is to build that depth of players who have been thrust into a role due to injuries and continue to build their confidence,” Maldonado said.

He specifically pointed to Dom Flores, Max Gratz, Joseph Sanchez and Andrew Estrada at wide receiver, a position group that has been hit particularly hard by injuries. Maldonado also praised Malakhi Reese for stepping in at quarterback. “Getting these guys great reps helps develop not a one- or two-group, but a 1A and 1B group as they continue to take the starter reps,” Maldonado said.

For Lockhart, that may end up being the most important takeaway from a difficult night. The Lions were tested by an unbeaten opponent while dealing with injuries across the roster, but younger and less-experienced players were given valuable snaps that could pay off later in the season. The loss dropped Lockhart to 3–2 overall and 1–2 in district play after the Lions opened the season with three straight victories. With five regular-season games remaining, the Lions still have a realistic path to a strong finish. Lockhart would need to win four of its final five games to reach seven victories, and with Seguin, Smithson Valley, McCallum, Manor and Cedar Creek still on the schedule, there remains an opportunity for the Lions to turn the lessons from the past two weeks into a strong closing stretch.

Lockhart will begin that stretch Friday, Oct. 9, when the Lions travel to Seguin. For Maldonado and his team, the focus remains on improving, building confidence, and developing the depth needed to compete as the season continues. Friday’s score may have been lopsided, but the effort never disappeared, and the players who were asked to step into bigger roles now have another week of experience under their belts.