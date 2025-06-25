LISD Board approves budget and compensation plan for the 2025–26 School Year Share:







By LISD Staff

At the regular school board meeting, the Lockhart ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a balanced budget and a historic compensation plan for the 2025–26 school year, marking a powerful step forward in the district’s continued investment in its students and staff’s pathway to $100K.

Following the recent passage of House Bill 2 (HB2) by the 89th Texas Legislature—signed into law on May 29—school districts across Texas were required to navigate new restrictions on how compensation increases could be allocated. While HB2 provides targeted raises for classroom teachers, it limits local flexibility to extend those increases to other essential staff.

In response, Lockhart ISD rose to the challenge. Through strategic budget reductions; such as, discontinuing the provision of individual student school supplies, adjusting computer software programs, and realizing savings through staffing attrition, the district worked closely with district leadership, the Board of Trustees, and key stakeholders to develop a strategic solution that ensures every staff member is recognized for their dedication to the students of Lockhart ISD.

“We are happy to provide our teachers with a well-deserved and substantial increase in compensation—they absolutely deserve it,” said Superintendent Mark Estrada. “At the same time, HB2 fails to fully recognize the invaluable contributions of our support staff, campus administrators, and district personnel. Every team member in LISD plays a critical role in delivering an exceptional educational experience. That’s why we were intentional in our efforts to ensure meaningful raises for all employees—not just those covered by HB2.”

Teacher Retention Allotment-HB2-Funded Teacher Compensation Increases

As part of the 2025–26 compensation plan, HB2-funded increases for classroom teachers include:

•$2,500 raise for teachers with 3–4 years of experience

•$5,000 raise for teachers with 5 or more years of experience

Extending Raises to All Staff: Support Staff Allotment & Local Action

HB2 also introduces a $45 per Average Daily Attendance (ADA) support staff allotment, designed to partially fund raises for:

•Teachers with 0–2 years of experience

•Librarians

•Counselors

•Nurses

•Hourly staff

Unfortunately, this funding falls short of even a 1% raise for all eligible employees. However, Lockhart ISD took bold, proactive steps to do more. By strategically reallocating funds and tightening the budget, the district will use local resources to provide a 2% raise for all employees not covered under HB2. This decision underscores the district’s unwavering belief that every role matters and every team member deserves to be valued and supported.

Additional Salary Enhancements to Stay Competitive.

To further strengthen recruitment and retention efforts:

•Teachers with 1–2 years of experience will receive a $1,200 general pay increase

•The starting teacher salary will be raised to $54,100

•Librarians will transition to a new salary schedule and also receive a $1,200 general pay increase

Funding Landscape & Long-Term Impact

Although HB2 raises the state’s basic allotment from $6,160 to $6,215 per student—an increase of just $55—this falls well below the $1,300 per student increase that experts say is needed to keep pace with inflation and rising educational costs.

Still, despite ongoing challenges in school finance, Lockhart ISD has delivered a balanced budget while securing an inclusive compensation plan.

This achievement reflects Lockhart ISD’s core values: having a LockHEART for people, being locked on excellence, and unlocking potential. The district remains committed to building a future where every employee feels valued and every student has the support they need to thrive. With the adoption of this balanced budget and compensation plan, Lockhart ISD reaffirms its commitment to responsible stewardship, competitive salaries, and a strong future for students and staff.