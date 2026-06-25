LISD students reach for the stars Share:







For the past four years, LHS students have partnered with Texas State University and area schools through NASA Future Aerospace-engineers and Mathematicians Academy (FAMA)—building skills, confidence, and big dreams along the way.

This summer, they wrapped up the experience with an unforgettable final trip to Florida. Students visited the Kennedy Space Center, toured the Vehicle Assembly Building where Apollo, Shuttle, and Artemis rockets were built, and saw the Artemis launch perimeter area up close.

They also stepped into creativity and innovation at Walt Disney World Resort through Disney Imagination Campus classes.

Special recognition goes to Ms. Schiaretti for her support and sponsorship in making this experience possible.