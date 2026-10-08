Lockhart Cross Country takes on strong field at Cowboy Jamboree Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



The Lockhart Lions Boys and Girls Cross Country team traveled to Stillwater Oklahoma to compete in the

Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree. Photo courtesy of LISD.

The Lockhart Boys and Lady Lions cross-country teams stepped onto one of the sport’s more recognizable courses this past weekend, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in the Oklahoma State Cowboy Jamboree. The Cowboy Jamboree has developed a national reputation because of both the strength of its competition and the challenging Oklahoma State course, which has hosted numerous collegiate national cross-country championships. The collegiate portion of the meet was televised on ESPN, although weather delays caused by rain disrupted the remainder of the racing schedule.

The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team turned in a solid performance against a deep field, finishing 23rd out of 58 teams. The meet featured some of the top schools from Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, and Arkansas, giving the Lions an opportunity to compete outside their normal schedule against a strong regional field. Senior Ethan Herrera led the way for the boys, placing 37th overall out of 637 runners. Herrera’s finish put him among the top runners in one of the largest and most competitive races the Lions have faced this season.

The Lady Lions were entered in the Large School Division and finished 36th as a team while battling both the weather and the demanding 3.1-mile course. Senior Addison Harrod led Lockhart over the hilly course, using a strong start to stay with the main pack before finishing 191st overall in 22 minutes, 51 seconds. Senior Dayana Delgado was the second Lady Lion across the line, finishing 261st in 24:15. The result marked the second consecutive race in which Delgado finished as Lockhart’s No. 2 runner. Junior Alicia Sanchez continued the Lady Lions’ scoring, finishing in 25:02 to take 285th place.

Junior Alicia Rodriguez produced one of the team’s strongest performances of the day, continuing her steady climb through the team standings after a slower start to the season. Rodriguez broke free from a small pack late in the race and finished fourth for Lockhart in 25:46, placing 299th overall. Freshman Danili Cedillo was close behind, finishing as Lockhart’s fifth scoring runner in 25:53 and 303rd place. Senior Melanie Garcia finished 310th in 26:06, while junior Sofia Rodriguez followed in 26:09 to place 312th and give the Lady Lions additional depth in the sixth and seventh positions.

Lockhart’s next group included freshman Sariah Barron, who finished in 27:24 and 326th place, followed by junior Aliya Parra in 27:34 and 334th. Sophomore Maci Lockhart crossed the line in 29:35 to place 342nd, and senior Katherine Silva Garcia rounded out the Lady Lions lineup in 30:06 and 343rd place. “This was definitely a day of surprises,” Head Girls Coach Reuben Ortiz said. “We had some weather delays that pushed our race back, but when it started up right before our race, they pushed it up again before the next wave of storms hit. The next surprise was the hills. This was our first race of the season with true hills, and it hit them hard. I ran this course about 15 years ago but didn’t remember how strong they were. It took a lot out of them.” “Overall, they gained some valuable experience here, not to mention understanding how to attack the hills,” Ortiz said. “They made Lockhart Nation proud today.”

For both Lockhart teams, the trip to Stillwater provided a valuable test against a large, multi-state field on a championship-caliber course. With postseason racing approaching, the Cowboy Jamboree gave the Lions and Lady Lions another opportunity to measure themselves against strong competition and learn from a demanding race environment.