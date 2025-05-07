Lockhart High School Artist Jocelyn Ortega Wins Prestigious Gold Seal Award Share:







LOCKHART, TX — Lockhart High School is celebrating a monumental achievement as junior Jocelyn Ortega earned a prestigious Gold Seal Award at the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event (VASE)—the highest honor in Texas student art and a first in school history.

Out of more than 32,000 students who participated in Regional VASE competitions across the state, 2,359 advanced to the State VASE event. From those top qualifiers, only 164 students were awarded the coveted Gold Seal, placing Jocelyn among the top 0.5% of visual art students in Texas. Her win marks the first time a Lockhart High School student has ever received this distinguished recognition.

Jocelyn’s award-winning painting, titled “Yaya,” is a deeply personal portrait of her grandfather, honoring his legacy of perseverance, humility, and strength. Created using only primary colors, black, and white, the piece is a powerful symbol of how much can be achieved with limited resources—when driven by creativity, heart, and determination.

“This moment is bigger than art,” said Lockhart ISD Superintendent Mark Estrada. “Jocelyn has shown what it means to take pride in your family, your roots, and your work. Her story is one of determination and heart, and we couldn’t be prouder of her.”

In addition to Jocelyn’s historic achievement, five other Lockhart High School students also advanced to State VASE—further demonstrating the strength and growth of the district’s visual arts program.

Jocelyn’s piece will now become part of the Texas Art Education Association’s (TAEA) Student Art Exhibit and will travel in a statewide tour through December 2025.

Lockhart ISD proudly celebrates this landmark accomplishment and commends all student artists and their teachers for showcasing what it means to be Locked on Excellence.