Lockhart names Interim Police Chief￼

City of Lockhart

The Lockhart City Council confirmed the City Manager’s appointment of Chief Kevin Lunsford as Interim Police Chief. He brings 40 years of law enforcement experience, including 35 years as police supervisor and seventeen years of command-level positions, to the Lockhart Police Department while recruitment for the next Lockhart Police Chief continues.

“The Lockhart City Council and I are confident in the experience and leadership Interim Chief Lunsford brings to the City of Lockhart,” Lockhart Mayor Lew White said. “His deep understanding of police management and community relations will be an important asset for our community.”

Lunsford began his law enforcement career in Huntsville, Texas as a patrol officer, then promoted to Police Sergeant, Lieutenant/Division Commander, and then, ultimately, to Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety–overseeing both police and fire departments–prior to retiring in 2022. He also serves as a Program Coordinator at the Texas Police Chiefs Association (TPCA) assisting police agencies in gaining accreditation through the Texas Law Enforcement Accreditation Program.

In addition to being a law enforcement officer, Lunsford attended the Law Enforcement Management Institute of Texas (LEMIT) — Leadership Command College and obtained both his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Sam Houston State University, where he now shares his knowledge of the profession as an Adjunct Criminal Justice Professor.

“I am very humbled to be invited to Lockhart. It is obvious how much local support there is for the men and women of the Lockhart Police Department,” Lunsford said. “As Interim Chief, my goal is to listen to any concerns from the Police Department, as well as the community, and assist in any way possible to keep the PD moving in a positive and professional direction.”

“Interim Chief Lunsford brings a wealth of experience, dedication, and knowledge from his extensive public safety career that will benefit Lockhart in this time of transition,” Lockhart City Manager Steve Lewis said. “These qualities are vital as the City continues its search for a permanent Chief.”

Lunsford will also assist in the Police Chief hiring process. The City anticipates the hiring process for the new, permanent Police Chief to take approximately four months.