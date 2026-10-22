Lockhart students launch ‘Komfort for Kids’ to help children facing difficult times Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Two Lockhart High School students are turning a classroom competition into an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of local children. Camila Borchers and Zoei McLaurin, members of the Texas Association of Future Educators (TAFE), have launched “Komfort for Kids,” a community donation drive aimed at bringing comfort and a little happiness to elementary students experiencing trauma, major life changes, or other difficult situations.

The project is part of the students’ TAFE competitive event, Project Visualize: Service, which encourages future educators to identify needs within their communities and develop meaningful ways to address them. The pair are working with elementary schools and reaching out to the Lockhart community to collect items that will be assembled into special care packages called “Komfort Kits.” Kits will contain comforting and entertaining items designed to help children feel supported, secure, and cared for during challenging times.

Items sought are new stuffed animals, cozy blankets, nightlights, flashlights, coloring books, crayons, sticker sheets, fun erasers, children’s books in English and Spanish, fidget toys, stress balls, and kid-friendly water bottles. These everyday items may seem small, but for a child dealing with uncertainty or emotional stress, something as simple as a stuffed animal can provide a welcome distraction and a sense of comfort. There are two contactless curbside donation drives at Lockhart High School. The first will take place on October 24, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with a second collection scheduled February 20, 2027, during the same hours. Both events will be held in the school’s front loop along Center Street.

Through “Komfort for Kids,” the two students hope to demonstrate that making a difference doesn’t always require a grand gesture. With the community’s support, Borchers and McLaurin hope to turn those simple gifts into reminders for local children that they are not alone and that their community cares.