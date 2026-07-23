Making a Splash:          

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Bumble & Bloom: Bringing sustainable shopping, local goods to McMahan

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Owners, Sopchak and Crawford, invite you to stop in and see them at their store located at 6330 FM 713 in McMahan, Texas. Photos by Anthony Collins.

What began with two neighbors learning to bake sourdough bread has grown into a business centered on sustainability, locally made products and the value of slowing down. Bumble & Bloom Market & Refillery, owned by Michaela Sopchak and Creacia Crawford, offers sourdough bread and baked goods, products from local artisans and refillable household and personal-care essentials.

Through the business, Sopchak and Crawford hope to revive the welcoming atmosphere of an old-fashioned general store while giving Caldwell County residents access to cleaner products closer to home.

The two owners followed different paths before becoming business partners. Sopchak earned a degree in agriculture before working in property management and later teaching first grade. After becoming a stay-at-home mother, she rediscovered her interest in baking and intentional living.

Crawford spent several years merchandising for large retailers, where she developed a passion for creating inviting shopping spaces and helping products tell a story. Her creativity and eye for design complement Sopchak’s strengths in organization, planning and the behind-the-scenes work required to operate a business.

Their friendship began through an unlikely connection. “We actually met through buying and selling hay, not knowing we lived just a mile from each other,” the owners said. “What started as a business connection quickly turned into a friendship.”

Their partnership now extends well beyond the store. Sopchak and Crawford raise bucking bulls through Arrow C Cattle and Circle 4S Land & Livestock and say they have become more like family than business partners. “Looking back, it’s easy to see how all of our different experiences prepared us for this, even though neither of us could have imagined this is where we would end up,” they said. “Neither of us set out to run a storefront. We simply kept saying yes to the next opportunity, and each season of life prepared us for the next one.”

Before meeting, both women had independently begun teaching themselves how to bake sourdough bread. Sopchak had dreamed of selling homemade bread to neighbors but had not yet found the confidence to begin. Crawford had already spent nearly two years perfecting her sourdough recipes. After discovering their shared interest, the two decided to open a small farm stand. Their first pop-up sale was held outside The Little White Farmhouse Boutique in McMahan.

The business was still in its earliest stages when Crawford’s granddaughter was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of childhood bone cancer. Crawford spent much of the following year traveling between Texas and Florida to help her family during treatment. During that period, the owners did what they could to keep their small venture alive by selling eggs, baking when possible and holding onto the hope that the business could eventually grow.

When Crawford returned home, the two decided they wanted to build something with a larger purpose. They began selling their sourdough products inside The Little White Farmhouse Boutique. A few months later, the retail space became available. “We knew opportunities like that don’t come around often, so we took a leap of faith and opened Bumble & Bloom Market & Refillery,” they said.

The business’s name represents the personalities and experiences of both owners. Crawford keeps bees and has long admired the hardworking nature of the worker bee. Sopchak found inspiration in watching her children appreciate wildflowers and butterflies, which reminded her of the beauty that can be found in intentional living. “Together, Bumble & Bloom reflects who we are, hardworking, always growing and rooted in community,” they said.

The business transitioned from Bumble & Bloom Farm Stand to Bumble & Bloom Market & Refillery when the owners moved into the storefront. Their goal was to create more than a place to purchase bread. “We wanted to create an experience,” they said. The refillery offers non-toxic household and personal-care products that customers may purchase using their own containers. Shoppers may also buy reusable containers at the store or use donated jars. Available refill products include shampoo, conditioner, body wash, hand soap, lotion, laundry detergent, dish soap and other household essentials. The concept allows customers to purchase the amount they need while reducing the use of disposable packaging.

The market continues to feature the sourdough breads and baked goods that launched the business, but the owners have expanded the inventory to include products from other area artisans. Bumble & Bloom carries Allison Dredla’s “Blind Date with a Book” selections and handmade pottery created by Carolyn Mikeska. Sopchak and Crawford also plan to add merchandise from additional small businesses. “More than anything, our goal is to create a place where people can slow down,” they said. “We want shopping to feel intentional again, a place where you can browse, visit with neighbors, discover local makers and find cleaner products without having to visit different stores or order anything online.”

Sopchak’s family has deep roots in the Lockhart area. After her father died in 2019, Sopchak and her family eventually moved into the home her parents had built in McMahan in 2024. Crawford, a Florida native, moved to McMahan in 2013 after marrying her husband, who has lived in the community for more than 30 years. The owners said they wanted to create a business that would serve the people around them while giving visitors another reason to discover the small Caldwell County community. “The support we’ve received has honestly exceeded anything we could have imagined,” they said. “From the day we opened, this community has welcomed us, encouraged us and embraced our vision.”

Customers have responded particularly well to having refillable and environmentally conscious products available without traveling to Austin, San Marcos or another larger city. “We’ve heard so many people walk through the doors and say, ‘I’m so glad this is here,’” the owners said. “There’s been a lot of excitement about having refill options close to home, supporting local makers and finding cleaner products without having to drive to larger cities or order anything online.” Sopchak and Crawford are now waiting to receive a retail food permit that would allow them to expand into refillable pantry staples and organic dry goods.

Their long-term vision is to develop Bumble & Bloom into an organic refill grocery where customers can purchase household cleaners and personal-care products alongside flour, oats, rice, spices and other pantry essentials. “At the heart of everything we do is the desire to help people slow down and shop more intentionally,” they said. “We believe supporting local businesses, reducing waste and building relationships with the people who grow and make your food builds stronger communities.” The owners hope the business will become more than another place to shop. “We hope Bumble & Bloom becomes a gathering place where people reconnect with local food, local makers and a slower, more intentional way of living,” they said. On a personal note, the sourdough chocolate chip cookies are amazing.