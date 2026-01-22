MLK March celebrates 23rd year in Lockhart Share:







Photo By Stella Rojas

On Monday, January 19, at 10 a.m. hundreds of community members gathered at E. MLK Blvd. (corner of Seawillow) and walked to the FLBC Connection Center on Blanco St. in downtown Lockhart for the 23rd Annual MLK Jr. March to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Although it was a chilly morning it was filled with reflection, unity, and a shared commitment to service.

District 1 Pride Neighborhood Association continues to organize a memorable and important event year after year, and for decades of dedicated service to our community.

A short program was given and a performance by the LHS Varsity Choir was complimented by a meal provided by Kent Black-Original Black’s Barbecue for all attendees.

Continuing a tradition started in 2004, District 1 Pride is proud to sponsor the Annual Martin Luther King March.

Photos, Top left, Riders braved the cold atop their horses during the March. Photo by Anthony Collins.

Top right, Attendees gathered after the March at the Connection Center for a meal from The Original Black’s Barbecue. Photo courtesy of LISD.

Bottom right, hundreds of community members and LISD students gathered to begin the March. Photo courtesy of LISD.