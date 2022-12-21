No burning during predicted high winds￼ Share:







No outdoor burning will be allowed during the high winds that are expected to be present on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22-23, due to rules put in place by the TCEQ (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality). While there is no burn in place in Caldwell County, the TCEQ disallows burning when the wind speed is supposed to be less than 6 mph or greater than 23 mph while the burn is being conducted. Keep your property (and that of others) safe, avoid potential fires and do your part to keep area firefighters out of the cold.