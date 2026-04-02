olor Guard earns spot at state championships Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart’s Color Guard is headed to state after another strong showing on the competition floor. Competing at the Texas Color Guard Circuit (TCGC) Area Competition, both the JV and varsity teams held their own against some of the top programs in the region and turned in solid performances across the board.

The Lockhart JV team placed 7th in the Scholastic JV A Division, while the varsity squad finished 4th in their round and 8th overall in the highly competitive Scholastic National A Division.

Thanks to those performances, both teams have officially qualified for the TCGC State Championships. They’ll compete April 18–19 at Texas State University, where they’ll face off against the best teams in Texas. For Lockhart, it’s the result of months of hard work, growth, and dedication paying off at just the right time.