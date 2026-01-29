Registration and early voting information Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Residents preparing to participate in the democratic process for the first time are reminded that the deadline to register to vote in Texas for the March 3, 2026, Primary Election is Monday, February 2, 2026. State law requires voter registration applications to be completed and received by the appropriate county office at least 30 days before Election Day.

Texans may apply if they are United States citizens, residents of the county in which they apply, and at least 17 years and 10 months old at the time of registration, provided they will be 18 years old on Election Day. Eligibility also requires that applicants are not currently convicted felons, though individuals who have completed their sentence, probation, and parole may be eligible, and that they have not been declared totally or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote by a court.

Early voting for the March 3 primary will run from Tuesday, February 17, through Friday, February 27, 2026, offering voters multiple opportunities and locations to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day.

Branch early voting locations include Three Rivers Community Church at 103 Main Street in Martindale and the Luling Civic Center at 333 East Austin Street in Luling.

The main early voting location will be Lockhart ISD’s Adam’s Gym, located at 419 Bois D’Arc Street in Lockhart. This main site will also handle special forms of early voting, including limited and emergency ballots, which will only be available at Adam’s Gym.

During the first week of early voting, from February 17 through February 22, branch locations will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. In the second week, February 23 through February 27, branch locations will operate Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hours at the main early voting location will be similar during the first week, with the exception of extended hours on Saturday, February 21, when Adam’s Gym will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In the second week, the main location will offer expanded hours, opening from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 24, through Friday, February 27. Notably, only Adam’s Gym will maintain 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. hours from February 24 through February 27.

Voters are reminded that Friday, February 27, 2026, is the final day of early voting, and hours may vary depending on whether they choose a branch site or the main location.

Election Day itself will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. On that day, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precinct polling place, unlike early voting, which allows participation at any designated early voting location.