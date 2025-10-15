Richard Prieto Share:







April 29, 1940-October 9, 2025

In Loving Memory of Richard Prieto

April 29, 1940 – October 9, 2025

With deep love and gratitude, we celebrate the life of Richard Prieto, who departed this world on October 9, 2025. Though his earthly journey has ended, his spirit lives on—gentle, strong, and full of light.

Richard was a man of quiet faith, deep kindness, and unwavering love. He touched countless hearts with his compassion, wisdom, and steady presence. He believed in the sacredness of everyday life and walked it with humility and purpose.

He leaves behind his wife, Mary Lou, two sons Johnny and Tomme, a daughter Mary Alice, as well as six Grandchildren, three Great Grandchildren, two Great Great Grandchildren, numerous God children, siblings Senaida, Lupe, Sammy & Hector. He was preceded in death by his son John Robert, whose memory remained a light in his life, his parents Francisco, Jr. & Juanita, grandparents Francisco Sr. & Marcella as well as a legacy of love that will continue to ripple through all who knew him.

Richard was a proud truck driver for many years, he found joy and peace on the open road, where the wide skies and quiet miles brought him closer to God. He often spoke of how the stillness of the highway felt like a sanctuary, a place where he could reflect, pray, and feel the presence of something greater. Though the road took him far from home, his heart was always with his family, who were the center of his world. He deeply loved all his friends and neighbors, cherishing the strong bonds and warm community that surrounded him throughout his life. His deep faith guided his every mile, and his love for God, nature, and those closest to him was steady and enduring—like the roads he traveled, long and full of grace.

May he rest in the eternal peace of God’s embrace, and may we honor his memory by living with the same grace he so effortlessly shared.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 16, St. Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church, 205 W. Pecan St., Lockhart TX. Schedule: 8:30am Viewing, 9:00am Rosary, 10:00am Mass. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Reception at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of McCurdy Funeral Home. You may visit www.mccurdyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book.