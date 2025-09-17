Texas Women Songwriters Share:







By Anthony Collins,

LPR Editor

If you happened to be anywhere near Lockhart, Texas last September, you might have caught the sweet sound of something special in the air, and it wasn’t just the BBQ smoke wafting down Main Street. Those sounds were from the Texas Women Songwriter’s Festival.

This weekend, September 19–21, you should mark your calendar for the second annual Texas Women Songwriters Festival that will take over the town, and it will be every bit the soulful, boot-stomping, heartstring-plucking celebration as it is promised to be.

Founded by Mandy Rowden (you might know her from Girl Guitar Austin) and live events guru Tammy Lynn Gilmore, this fest isn’t just about good music, it is about lifting up the women who write the songs we can’t stop humming.

Lockhart’s cozy downtown venues like, Load Off Fanny’s, and Commerce Hall, Old Pal and The Blue Pearl will play host to a killer lineup of Texas women who’ve been shaping the music scene for decades. Think of names like Rosie Flores, Tish Hinojosa, Sara Hickman, Kimmie Rhodes, and Pauline Reese. Whether you were a plan to make it a day to stroll through the many venues or just happen to catch a show, you will leave having heard a selection of unique tunes.

What made the 2024 festival extra special wasn’t just the talent, it was the vibe. There was a genuine sense of community, connection, and musical sisterhood. Local up-and-comers swapped songs and stories with industry vets during free-to-the-public “song-swaps,” making it clear that this fest was more than a series of shows, it was a movement. This year promises to be the same if not better.

The core group of headliners are Rosie, Tish, Sara, Kimmie, and Pauline, will be back, and more artists have been added to the roster. Artists like Libby Koch, Kate Howard, Emma James and more will bring their signature styles to the stage.

The venues, for the most part, are staying the same, and the intimate, close-to-the-music atmosphere will be front and center again. Whether you’re on the front row or hanging in the back, you’ll feel part of something real.

And yes, the fan-favorite song-swaps are back, still free and still fostering the kind of mentorship and collaboration that makes this festival stand out. It’s the perfect chance to stumble upon the next big Texas songwriting voice before the rest of the world catches on.

This festival isn’t just about music; it’s about making space for women in a field that too often overlooks their voices. Thanks to sponsors, the fest is creating a platform that puts women front and center, not just on the stage, but in the story of Texas music itself.

Whether you’re a music lover, a curious newcomer, or a songwriter yourself, there’s a place for you at Texas Women Songwriters Fest.

The Festival Schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 19

3:30-4:30pm

•Load Off Fanny’s: Libby Koch, Brenda Freed, Vanessa Cherry

•Soundwaves Gallery: Brandy Zdan, Courtney Hale Revia, Jillian Hudson

•Sunflower and Friends: Bianca De Leon, Emma James, Kristin Davidson

•Eugene Clark Library: Sidney Kenley, Ginger Leigh, Mags Baker

•Chaparral Cantina: Aimee Bobruk, Star De Azlan, Jeska Forsyth

•Old Pal: Tracie Lynn, Marina Rocks, Emily Herring

•Commerce Hall: Alison Tucker, HalleyAnna Finlay, Miranda Dawn

•The Blue Pearl: Kate Howard, Datura, Erica Michelle

5-6 pm

•Load Off Fanny’s: Ruby Dice, Apis Mellifera, Rachel Laven

•Soundwaves Gallery: Leah Dawn, Shawnee Kilgore, Barbara Nesbitt

•Sunflower and Friends: Anastasia Hera, Amethyst Jonquille, Carol Anne Bosco

•Eugene Clark Library: Katrina Cain, Gloria Anderson, Sarah Golden

•Chaparral Cantina: Natalie Robles, Helene Cronin, Wendy Colonna

•Old Pal: Heather Miller, Deann Rene, Suzanna Choffel

6:30-7:30pm

•Load Off Fanny’s: Kate Howard, Sidney Kenley, Emma James

•Soundwaves Gallery: Lisa Perlet, Deann Rene, Rachel Laven

•Sunflower and Friends: Gloria Anderson, Christina Cavazos, Ruby Dice

•Eugene Clark Library: Emily Herring, Erica Michelle, Jeska Forsyth

•Chaparral Cantina: Brenda Freed, Suzanna Choffel, Sherita Perez

•Old Pal: Alison Tucker, Barbara Nesbitt, Mags Baker

Saturday, September 20

12:30-1:30PM

•Load Off Fanny’s: Amethyst Jonquille, Brandy Zdan, Natalie Price

•Soundwaves Gallery: Sherita Perez, Wendy Colonna, Helene Cronin

•Sunflower and Friends: Libby Koch, Ruby Dice, Lisa Perlet

•Eugene Clark Library: Leah Dawn, HalleyAnna Finlay, Heather Miller

•Chaparral Cantina: Star De Azlan, Aimee Bobruk, Gloria Anderson

•Old Pal: Christina Cavazos, Apis Mellifera, Sidney Kenley

•Commerce Hall: Kristin Davidson, Erica Michelle, Shawnee Kilgore

•The Blue Pearl: Emily Herring, Natalie Robles, Rachel Laven

2-3PM

•Load Off Fanny’s: Jillian Hudson, Suzanna Choffel, Kate Howard

•Soundwaves Gallery: Deann Rene, Tracie Lynn, Rachel Laven

•Sunflower and Friends: Marina Rocks, Miranda Dawn, Anastasia Hera

•Eugene Clark Library: Courtney Hale Revia, Carol Anne Bosco, Brenda Freed

•Chaparral Cantina: Leah Dawn, Emma James, Natalie Robles

•Old Pal: Barbara Nesbitt, Mags Baker, Vanessa Cherry

•Commerce Hall: Katrina Cain, Datura, Heather Miller

•The Blue Pearl: Bianca De Leon, Sarah Golden, Ginger Leigh

3:30-4:30PM

•Load Off Fanny’s: Natalie Robles, Katrina Cain, Lisa Perlet

•Soundwaves Gallery: Sidney Kenley, Libby Koch, Miranda Dawn

•Sunflower and Friends: Erica Michelle, Aimee Bobruk, Gloria Anderson

•Eugene Clark Library: Helene Cronin, Kristin Davidson, Ruby Dice

•Chaparral Cantina: Christina Cavazos, Brandy Zdan, Sherita Perez

•Old Pal: Jeska Forsyth, Bianca De Leon, Star De Azlan

•Commerce Hall: Tracie Lynn, Emma James, Amethyst Jonquille

•The Blue Pearl: Natalie Price, Shawnee Kilgore, Apis Mellifera

5-6PM

•Load Off Fanny’s: HalleyAnna Finlay, Barbara Nesbitt, Deann Rene

•Soundwaves Gallery: Sarah Golden, Vanessa Cherry, Emily Herring

•Sunflower and Friends: Jillian Hudson, Mags Baker, Jeska Forsyth

•Eugene Clark Library: Anastasia Hera, Kate Howard, Alison Tucker

•Chaparral Cantina: Courtney Hale Revia, Marina Rocks, Datura

•Old Pal: Brenda Freed, Carol Anne Bosco, Suzanna Choffel

•Commerce Gallery: Ginger Leigh, Wendy Colonna, Katrina Cain

6:30-7:30PM

•Load Off Fanny’s: Miranda Dawn, Aimee Bobruk, Apis Mellifera

•Soundwaves Gallery: Carol Anne Bosco, Courtney Hale Revia, Bianca De Leon

•Sunflower and Friends: Lisa Perlet, Datura, Ginger Leigh

•Eugene Clark Library: Heather Miller, Wendy Colonna, Marina Rocks

•Chaparral Cantina: Amethyst Jonquille, Kristin Davidson, HalleyAnna Finlay

• Old Pal: Libby Koch, Natalie Price, Sarah Golden

• Commerce Gallery: Helene Cronin, Jillian Hudson, Star De Azlan