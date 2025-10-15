The Lockhart Post-Register recently asked all candidates to prepare a 250 word essay as to why voters should choose them as their representative. Below are the candiates essays that were submitted. Share:







Brad Westmoreland,

Candidate for Lockhart City Council, At-Large

I am honored to be running for re-election to serve as your Lockhart City Council Member At-Large. A lifelong Lockhart resident, I was born and raised here and have dedicated my life to serving the community I call home. For more than 45 years, I operated a successful business on the Lockhart square, supporting local jobs and contributing to the vitality of our historic downtown. For the past 10 years on the City Council, I have worked to ensure that Lockhart continues to grow while preserving the values and traditions that make it special. In addition to my work on the Council, I am committed to the community in everyday ways—often starting my mornings picking up litter around the square to keep downtown clean and welcoming. For me, leadership isn’t just about policies; it’s about taking pride in our community and leading by example.Beyond City Hall, I have been an active supporter and volunteer in countless community organizations throughout the years, including the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, the Kiwanis Club, and many others. I believe that strong leadership comes from listening to the people, working together, and making decisions with the future of Lockhart in mind. With a proven record of service, dedication, and love for my hometown, I am committed to continuing to represent all Lockhart residents with integrity and experience.

Taylor Burge,

Candidate for Lockhart City Council, At-Large

Taylor Burge’s Lockhart City Council At Large campaign focuses on safe streets, clean parks, fair pay for city employees, and better communication between City Hall and residents. Taylor hopes to bring a collaborative, solutions-oriented approach to local government, rooted in her experience as both a small-business owner and a mother raising her family in Lockhart. If elected, she plans to host regular, informal Town Hall meetings so residents have ample opportunity to connect with those leading decisions that effect every person in Lockhart. We are growing fast and we need every voice to be heard as we all work together to shape the Lockhart we want to see. Learn more by visiting www.TaylorforLockhart.com where you will also find an input survey so Taylor can learn more about what’s important to YOU.

Pat Stroka,

Candidate for Lockhart City Council, District 1

I’m running for Lockhart City Council, District 1 to help preserve the charm of Lockhart by protecting the people who make it special. That means keeping water and energy costs stable. With Lockhart’s rapid growth and the threat of Data Centers consuming millions of gallons of water and driving up electric rates, we must act now. If we don’t take steps to make Lockhart less attractive to these operations, we risk pricing out the very people who built this community.

I bring both experience and fresh ideas to help guide Lockhart toward a future that works for everyone. I’ll work to restore glass recycling, support competitive salaries to attract and retain top city staff, and collaborate on a budget item to remove abandoned homes and improve neighborhood safety. I support the Caldwell County Homeless Coalition and other community groups working to meet housing needs with compassion and coordination. I also support long-term planning for a modern animal shelter that can meet the demands of a growing population.

I served three terms on the Edwards Aquifer Authority Board of Directors (2008–2020) and am the past President of the San Marcos River Foundation. While on the Edwards Board, I led the successful effort to ban carcinogenic coal tar sealants near sensitive recharge areas, a result of building consensus around smart environmental policy. I will bring that same collaborative approach to council.

I currently serve on Lockhart’s Zoning Board of Adjustment where I work to make thoughtful, informed decisions.

Other Candidates include:

City Council-District 1-

Juan Mendoza

City County District 2-

John Castillo

City County At Large-

Amy Clunie, Angie Gonzales- Sanchez