August 20, 1936 – March 13, 2023

Thomas James “T.J.” Mynar, age 86, was called home to meet his Lord March 13, 2023. T.J. was born August 20, 1936, in Rosebud, Texas. After graduating from Tide Haven High School in El Maton, Texas, he attended Texas A&I University in Kingsville and University of Texas at Austin, studying electrical engineering. Afterwards, he served two years in the U.S. Army which involved electrical and electronic repair work at White Sands Missile Range. Over his lifetime, T.J. used his electrical engineering and construction background working for various companies, but two memorable jobs were with Lockheed at NASA and the construction of the Houston Astrodome. T.J. was preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen Faye O’Donnell; his parents, Joe Anton Mynar and Mary Lejsal; and his brother, Wilbert Mynar. He leaves behind his children, Mark, Jill, and Paul Mynar; and two brothers and three sisters. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home, 2220 S Colorado St, Lockhart, TX 78644. For more information and to sign the online registry, please visit thomasonfuneralhome.com.