Candidates begin filing for Lockhart City Election Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Candidate filing officially opened today for the November 3, 2026, City of Lockhart election, with races for City Council Districts 3 and 4, as well as an open mayoral seat, appearing on the ballot.

The filing period will remain open through August 17, 2026.

Among the first candidates to submit their applications were:

• District 3: Jonathan Gonzales

• District 4: Mary Beth Nickel

• Mayor: Jeffery Michelson and Angie Gonzales-Sanchez

Earlier in the year, current Mayor Lew White announced that he would not be seeking re-election The mayor’s race is expected to draw significant attention.

Those elected will join Lockhart City Council with Juan Mendoza, District 1, Vanessa M. Gutierrez, District 2, John Lairsen, District 3, Brad Westmoreland, At-Large and Taylor Burge, At-Large to serve.

The Mayor is recognized as the head of city government for ceremonial and emergency purposes and is a voting member of the Council. The Council appoints one of its members as a Mayor Pro-Tem to chair the Council in the absence of the Mayor. Michelson currently serves as Mayor Pro-Tem, therefore this election will bring a new Mayor Pro-Tem as well.

The City Council’s responsibilities include setting policy, adopting local ordinances, setting the tax rate, approving the budget, and approving major land transactions. The Council also appoints citizen members of boards and commissions, the City Manager, Municipal Judge, and the City Attorney. Lockhart’s mayor and council members are elected for three-year staggered terms.

Additional candidates have until August 17 to file for a place on the ballot. The election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2026.