First Day Fresh Cuts helps start school in style Share:







Lockhart students are heading back to school looking sharp and feeling confident after another successful First Day Fresh Cuts event. The second annual event brought together local barbers, hairstylists, school staff and community organizations to provide students with fresh haircuts ahead of the new school year.

The event was about more than just a new hairstyle. Organizers hoped to give students an extra boost of confidence as they prepare to return to the classroom, reconnect with friends and begin another year of learning. Students left the event with fresh cuts, plenty of smiles and a little extra Lion pride. The event was made possible through the support of numerous volunteers and community partners who donated their time and talents to help local families.

Special thanks were extended to the participating barbers and hairstylists, staff members and community organizations, including Full Blown Fun and Mario’s Tacos, for helping make the event a success. The annual First Day Fresh Cuts event continues to highlight the community spirit found throughout Lockhart, with local businesses, organizations and volunteers coming together to make sure students feel supported and ready for the year ahead.