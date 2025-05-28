How Bees Help Us Thrive in Lockhart Share:







By Anthony Collins, LPR Editor

Above, Kenny Mays, owner of Lockhart Honey Company, tends to a hive of bees. Courtesy Photo

As summer starts to settle in around Lockhart, the soft hum of honey bees is in the air, a sure sign that nature is clocked in and hard at work. These little buzzers might seem like background noise, but they’re doing some heavy lifting when it comes to keeping Lockhart blooming, fed, and even economically buzzing.

You might not realize it, but honey bees are essential to pollinating a big chunk of the crops we rely on around here, like peaches, cucumbers, watermelons, and those wildflowers that paint the landscape every spring.

According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, about three-quarters of flowering plants and more than a third of food crops depend on animal pollinators. And bees? They’re the MVPs of that squad.

“Without honey bees, our produce yields would plummet,” says Dr. Rachel Monroe, an entomologist at the University of Texas. “They don’t just help plants reproduce, they improve the size and quality of fruits and veggies through cross-pollination.”

But their value goes way beyond farms. Bees help keep local ecosystems in balance by supporting native plant life. Those plants, in turn, feed and shelter other wildlife.

In Caldwell County, that means a more vibrant countryside and thriving wildflower seasons, which locals and tourists alike look forward to every year, especially during bluebonnet season.

Then there’s the economic side of things. Just ask Kenny Mays, who started Lockhart Honey Company back in 2021. After stepping away from a job in cybersecurity sales, he was looking for a way to qualify for an ag exemption on his land and decided to try his hand at beekeeping.

Fast forward a few years, and Mays is now managing around 500 hives across Caldwell and surrounding counties. His company offers bee leases to help others qualify for agricultural exemptions (especially useful for properties between five and twenty acres), handles bee removals, and is gearing up to offer classes on everything from hive management to honey harvesting.

And it’s not just happening in Lockhart. Across Texas, we are one of the top ten states in honey production and small beekeeping operations are popping up everywhere, from rural ranches to suburban backyards. “Beekeeping has become a great side business for a lot of folks,” says Emily Rivera, who runs Hill Country Honey Co. in Dripping Springs. “People want natural, local products. And honey doesn’t get more local than what’s made from the flowers right in your backyard.”

Of course, it’s not all sweet. Bee populations are under pressure from habitat loss, pesticides, and disease. That’s why experts are encouraging Texans to take small steps to help, like planting native flowers, cutting back on harmful chemicals, and supporting local honey producers.

“Even a small patch of wildflowers in your yard can make a difference,” Dr. Monroe points out.

As more people learn just how important these tiny workers are, appreciation for them keeps growing. In a place like Lockhart, where agriculture, ecology, and community all go hand in hand, our honey bees are more than just insects. They’re part of the heartbeat of our town.

Want to Help the Bees? Here’s How:

•Plant native flowers like bluebonnets, Indian paintbrush, and black-eyed Susans.

•Avoid harmful pesticides or go for bee-safe alternatives.

•Buy honey from your local beekeepers.

•Leave out some fresh water for thirsty bees.

•Reach out to places like Lockhart Honey Company if you’re curious about backyard beekeeping.

The next time you hear that familiar buzz, take a moment to appreciate all the good these little creatures are doing right under our noses.