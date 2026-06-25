Kermit’s Krew recognized by LISD for outstanding program Share:







On Monday LISD Board of Trustees recognized Kermit’s Krew, Lockhart ISD’s First LEGO League Robotics Team, for another extraordinary achievement.

Earlier this month, Kermit’s Krew traveled to Drew University in New Jersey, where they were named American Robotics Champions finalist, placing them among the top First LEGO League teams in the nation. This also marks the second consecutive year that Kermit’s Krew has advanced beyond the state level to compete against some of the top robotics teams in the nation and around the world.

The First LEGO League challenges students to solve real-world problems, develop innovative solutions, work collaboratively as a team, and design and program robots to compete at the highest levels. The success of Kermit’s Krew reflects countless hours of hard work, creativity, perseverance, and teamwork.

This team includes students from Navarro Elementary and Lockhart Junior High School, and LISD is proud of the way they have represented Lockhart ISD, the community, and the State of Texas.

LISD would also like to recognize the coaches Patricia Lewandowski and Meredith Shoults, assistant coaches Eli Estrada and Nicolas Munoz, and the families who supported these students throughout their journey. Their guidance, encouragement, and support helped make this achievement possible.

Members of Kermit’s Krew include: Ava Brown, Annemarie Estrada, Benjamin Estrada, Aleigha Manning, Destiny Meredith, Maxsixto Mosqueda, Elena Munoz, Ruben Rios, Kassi Tovar, Jordynn Williams.