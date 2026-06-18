LISD selects Bales as Coordinator of Safety and Security Share:









Lockhart, TX – Lockhart ISD is proud to announce the appointment of Karrie Bales as the new Coordinator of Safety and Security.

Bales currently serves as the School Safety and Security Specialist with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and brings a wealth of experience in school safety, emergency management, and law enforcement leadership. In this position, she provides district-level safety guidance to public schools across Oklahoma, supports the development and evaluation of Emergency Operations Plans (EOPs), and ensures alignment with the National Incident Management System / Incident Command System (NIMS/ICS) frameworks. She also leads training on emergency preparedness, behavioral threat assessment and management (BTAM), and crisis response. In addition, she is responsible for conducting risk and vulnerability assessments and facilitating coordination among schools, law enforcement, emergency management, and community partners.

Prior to this role, Bales served as an Investigator with the Oklahoma State Department of Education, where she managed educator misconduct investigations and worked closely with legal and accreditation teams to ensure compliance with state standards. Her background also includes federal-level experience as a peer reviewer for U.S. Department of Justice grant programs focused on school safety, as well as supervisory leadership in student services and records management roles. She brings 20 years of sworn law enforcement experience with the City of Stillwater Police Department, including 17 years as a School Resource Officer, where she worked directly with schools on emergency response, threat mitigation, safety planning, and crisis coordination.

Collectively, her work reflects a longstanding dedication to protecting school communities and improving public safety through strategic collaboration and both proactive and responsive measures. She demonstrates strong expertise in school safety, as well as leadership in training, coordination, and the implementation of comprehensive safety systems.

“I am excited to welcome Karrie Bales to Lockhart ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Estrada. “Her extensive experience in both school safety and public safety operations will be a tremendous asset to our district.”

As Coordinator of Safety and Security at Lockhart ISD, she will lead the district’s safety and security programs. Through strong partnerships with local law enforcement, emergency response agencies, and school leaders, she will work to ensure safe and secure campuses, strengthen emergency preparedness, and enhance coordinated crisis response protocols. She will support the development and implementation of comprehensive safety protocols, including emergency operations planning, behavioral threat assessment practices, and staff training on crisis readiness.

In close collaboration with the Communications Department, she will also help ensure timely, accurate, and transparent communication during both routine operations and crisis situations, strengthening community awareness and trust.

“I am honored to join Lockhart ISD and support its commitment to providing safe and secure learning environments,” said Bales. “I look forward to working with district leaders, campus teams, and emergency response agencies to ensure the safety and preparedness of all campuses across the district.”

“We are deeply committed to the safety, security, and overall well-being of our students, staff, and schools,” continued Dr. Estrada. “The addition of Ms. Bales signals a continued investment in strengthening our safety and emergency response efforts, as well as enhancing the partnerships that help keep our school communities protected and supported.”

Karrie Bales holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Oklahoma State University and is currently pursuing her graduate degree in Public Affairs from the University of Missouri. She will officially begin her role on July 6 as the district prepares for the 2026–2027 school year.

Lockhart ISD is proud to welcome Karrie Bales to the district and looks forward to the impact her leadership will have on ensuring the safety and security of all our school communities.