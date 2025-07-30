Lockhart High School planning annual “Welcome Back Bash” Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart High School is gearing up to welcome students and families back to campus with its annual Welcome Back Bash, scheduled for Monday, August 11, 2025. The event will take place at the LHS campus and serves as an important kickoff to the new academic year.

The Welcome Back Bash offers students the opportunity to pick up their class schedules, meet members of their support team, and explore the Student Organization Fair. The event is designed to help students start the school year informed, connected, and ready for success.

Time slots for the event will be organized by grade level. Class of 2029: 9-10:30 am, Class of 2028: 10:30 am-12 pm, Class of 2027: 12:30-2 pm, Class of 2026: 2-3:30pm. Families are encouraged to consult the official flyer for their designated time on the schools social media pages. For those unable to attend during their scheduled window, an open session will be available from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lockhart High School administration reminds families that class schedules will not be distributed unless online registration has been completed. Students can also access their schedules via Skyward beginning August 11. If there is a scheduling error, students will be able to request a schedule change from August 11-15. Students will follow their schedule until they meet with a counselor however.

Also, if you are requesting a parking permit for the school year, please bring $10 cash, a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance and your license plate number to apply for the permit.

This event is part of the school’s broader efforts to build strong connections between students, families, and staff while promoting engagement with campus resources and extracurricular opportunities.

For more information, contact Lockhart High School or visit the district’s website.