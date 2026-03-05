Lockhart TAFE blooms at state competition Share:







By Amber Crabill

Under this year’s inspiring Texas Association of Future Educators TAFE theme, “Blooming in the Garden of Education,” Lockhart TAFE students proved that when passion is planted and dedication is nurtured, excellence blossoms. At the recent State Competition in Dallas Texas, on February 26th-28th, 2026, our students flourished, earning the titles of 16 Bronze, 8 Silver, 7 Gold, and 8 STATE CHAMPIONS.

The TAFE is a co-curricular statewide non-profit student organization created to allow young men and women an opportunity to explore the teaching profession. TAFE encourages students to learn about careers in education while promoting character, service, and leadership skills necessary for becoming effective educators.

Eight Lockhart TAFE members participating in national level competitions placed 1st at State, and are qualified to compete at the Educators Rising National Competition in Portland, Oregon, in June 2026! Advancing to the national level is not only an honor, it is a testament to the courage it takes to pursue a career in

teaching. Choosing education means choosing to serve, inspire, and shape the future. It requires patience, resilience, creativity, and a genuine love for learning.

Our State Champions and National Qualifiers embody those qualities, standing tall as examples of what it means to answer the call to teach.

Congratulations to the following 8 State Champions and National Qualifiers:

•Team of Preston Crabill, Mykayla Torres, and Angel Davila in

•Outstanding Chapter

•Demarius Anthony in Public Speaking

•Team of Karla Cortez Lopez, Joseph Sanchez, Leslie Zavala, and Addison De La Cruz in Public Service Announcement

Competing among 3,700 of the very best future educators from across Texas, these students demonstrated outstanding knowledge, professionalism, and heart for the teaching profession. From educational leadership events to classroom-ready presentations, each competitor showcased the skills and commitment that define tomorrow’s great teachers. Their achievements reflect months of preparation, teamwork, and an unwavering belief in the power of education.

Congratulations to the following TAFE STATE WINNERS:

2026 Gold Awards:

•Kariah Curtis Jackson in Portfolio

•Aubrey Trevino in in Portfolio

•Jocelyn Delacruz in in Portfolio

•Team of Grace Juarez and Camila Borchers in Project Visualize Service

•Team of Jocelyn Delacruz and Clarissa Martinez Olvera in Interactive

•Bulletin Board Elementary

2026 Silver Awards:

•Emily Salinas Rodriguez in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Preston Crabill in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Angel Davila in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Aubrey Trevino in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Team of Jocelyn Delacruz and Clarissa Martinez Olvera in Children’s Literature Pre-K

•Team of Leslie Zavala and Zoei McLaurin in Project Visualize

•Fundraising

2026 Bronze Awards:

•Darby (Luca) Newkirk in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Jordan Trinidad in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Mykayla Torres in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Julieta Brito in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Janetzi Rodriguez in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Demarius Anthony in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Clarissa Martinez Olvera in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Kinsley Freitas in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Karla Cortez Lopez in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Addison De La Cruz in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Coraline Chavarria Macias in Educational Leadership Fundamentals Test

•Clarissa Martinez Olvera in Portfolio

•Team of Emily Salinas Rodriguez, Coraline Chavarria Macias, Leslie Zavala, and Zoei McLaurin in Lesson Planning and Delivery Professional Development

2026 State Voting Delegate:

•Junior, Mykayla Torres

TAFE is under the guidance of 22nd year Teacher Leader, Amber Crabill. Ms.

Crabill would like to extend her heartfelt congratulations to every competitor who represented Lockhart with pride. Win or lose, each participant planted seeds of growth that will continue to bloom in their journey as future educators.

Thank you for your continued dedication to the teaching profession. Your courage to pursue a career in education makes a difference, not only in competitions, but in the countless classrooms you will one day lead. The garden of education is brighter because of you, and we cannot wait to watch you continue to grow.