Students and staff of Lockhart ISD honored at recent school board meeting

Above, LISD recognized a young Lion who is already making a national name for herself on the soccer field. Qali Carter, a second grader at Bluebonnet Elementary, recently competed in a highly competitive player showcase. She impressed the judges and coaches alike, earning second overall and first place female in the entire state of Texas. Her outstanding performance advanced her to the National Showcase in Florida, where she represented Lockhart ISD and the state of Texas with pride.

At nationals, Qali continued to shine, earning the title of First Place National Champion. Photo courtesy of LISD.



LISD also recognized Lockhart High School student Jocelyn Ortega for an extraordinary accomplishment in visual arts. Last spring, her powerful piece titled “Yaya” earned the prestigious Gold Seal Award at the State Visual Arts Scholastic Event, the highest level of visual arts competition for high school students in Texas. This distinction is awarded to less than one percent of all state entries, making this one of the most competitive and selective honors in student art. Ortega’s work was also chosen for the Texas Art Education Association’s Student Art Tour, where it was exhibited statewide through November. The piece has now returned home. Photo courtesy of LISD.



Members of the Special Olympics Bowling Team were recognized also. These athletes have shown great dedication, teamwork, and sportsmanship both in practice and in competition. Their hard work on the lanes shows that they are #LockedOnExcellence and the joy and support they show one another truly represents a #LockhartForPeople. Photo courtesy of LISD.

Also recognized were a talented group of Lockhart High School Theatre students who recently represented Lion Country at the International Texas State Thespian Festival. This statewide event brought together more than 2,600 students from across Texas to compete, perform, and showcase their theatrical design, performance, and technical skills. LISD truly stood out among the best of the best, earning top awards, national qualifications, and statewide recognition.

National Qualifiers – advancing to the International Thespian Festival in Indiana this summer:

•Scenic Design for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Daniela Jacome

•Marketing Design for Mean Girls the Musical, Grayson Lakomia

•Contrasting Monologue Performance, Dylan Schleicher

3rd Place- Group Improv Performance, Madaline Grubbs, David Jones, Marshall Murdoch, Brooklyn Fuller, Penelope Prine, Dylan Schleicher

•3rd Place statewide for his Democracy Works essay on the importance of theatre education, Cristian Cruz

Students are accompanied by Lockhart High School Theatre Directors, Kenedi Worthington, Jason Worthington, LISD Fine Arts Director James Crowley, and LHS Principal Mr. Michael Herbin. Photo courtesy of LISD.