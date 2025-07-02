Texas bans cell phone use in schools Share:







What does this mean for LISD?

By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

After hearing from educators that cell phones are distractions in the classroom, Texas banned the devices in K-12 schools.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1481 into law on June 22. Authored by the only Gen Z member of the Texas Legislature, Rep. Caroline Fairly (R-Amarillo), students in school will no longer be allowed to use “personal wireless communication devices” during class times.

The bill lists cell phones, text messaging devices, laptops and tablets as devices that would fall under the state’s K-12 classroom ban.

During the most recent state legislative session, lawmakers heard from many teachers, administrators and parents during education committee hearings where supporters of the bill expressed concern over students’ mental health and the use of social media for cyberbullying.

Surging research from the past few years has drawn a link between cell phone use and students developing shorter attention spans and being less able to engage during class times.

But some parents have expressed concern that the ban could interfere with academic performance and the ability to communicate in emergencies.

One mother of two teens, 15 and 17, who spoke said putting a complete ban on cell phones during class time is going too far, especially for campuses that are increasingly reliant on technology for instruction.

Her teens attend a charter school in San Antonio where she said her two sons submit all assignments through a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

“I would want my kids to be able to communicate in the event of something horrible or just a regular emergency,” she added.

Students trapped in classrooms used their phones to call 911 and text their parents during the 2022 mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, which left 19 children and two teachers dead.

A majority of House representatives, including Republican and Democrat officials from the San Antonio area, co-sponsored the bill: Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio), John Lujan (R-San Antonio), Trey Martinez-Fischer (D-San Antonio) and Ray Lopez (D-San Antonio).

Now school districts and charter schools have 90 days since Abbott signed the cellphone ban to adopt one of two policies: completely ban cell phones from school grounds or store them away during school hours.

What does this mean for Lockhart ISD and its students? Recently LISD posted they are a “NO PHONE ZONE” school. After being mandated to adopt a policy, LISD chose for the school district to ban the use of personal communication devices during school hours.

Given the new ban, LISD did give the following information about the local ban.

What is considered a “personal communication device?”

•Cell phones

•Smart watches

•Personal tablets or laptops

and any other electronic device capable of telecommunication or digital communication. The exception does apply to devices provided by schools to students for instruction, devices needed for educational programs, if a student has a doctor’s note, or if it is necessary to comply with health or safety requirements or the schools safety protocols.

Rules for Cell Phone Use

Students must keep all cell phones and other personal electronic devices put away and out of sight while at school. Student’s may not use their cell phones on campus during school hours. Cell phones must be silenced and turned off during school hours.

What are the Consequences?

The consequences students will face for not following the new LISD cell phone policy are:

1st time offense: Device is confiscated with a $15 fine.

2nd time offense: In-school suspension placement

3rd time offense: Student will be banned from bringing a cell phone device on school property during the school year.

4th offense: Discretionary DAEP placement.