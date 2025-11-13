The tradition continues: Festival to mark 35 years Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

The holiday season is just around the corner. Do you need help getting into the Christmas spirit? If so, Lockhart has just the ticket. “A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart” will be here before you know it. This year the Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library will be celebrating their 35th year of hosting this beloved holiday tradition. The annual holiday event invites everyone to join in for a community celebration of shopping and family friendly activities on the historic Lockhart downtown square.

But this year the Friends of the Library will have some help from the Lockhart Chamber of Commerce as they are partnering with the Lockhart Downtown Business Association (LDBA) to bring even more fun to the event. The two groups will take the reins to promote local business and holiday cheer on Friday, December 5 during the monthly First Friday in Lockhart. While the Friends of the Library focus on Saturday’s special features.

With this year’s attraction being a two-day event there will be even more fun to enjoy in Lockhart. The LDBA and the Chamber will be hosting not one not two but three fun additions on Friday.

The first will be a window decorating contest to enhance the downtown experience. Merchants or those who are located within walking distance of the square, are encouraged to decorate their storefronts with their most festive and creative designs no later than Thursday, December 4 and they are to remain up through the weekend. The theme is “A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart” and businesses can interpret it as traditional, whimsical or cultural; it’s a blank canvas. It is suggested that the lighting used should be illuminated for evening shoppers and there should be no blocking of sidewalks, exits or creating hazards. Participation is free but merchants should sign-up. Displays will be judged and scored based on creativity and originality, holiday spirit and festiveness, overall visual impact. Judging will take place Friday during First Friday and the winners will be announced Saturday at the lighted parade with awards for Best Overall Window, Most Creative and People’s Choice.

The second feature will be the Holiday Cocktail Competition. The purpose of this feature is to encourage local spirit establishments and restaurants to create a festive holiday cocktail. Only establishments holding a TABC license will be eligible with free participation but again sign up is encouraged. The drink theme this year is Holiday inspired with a festive name and presentation. Cocktails must be offered on Friday, December 5 from 5-10 pm. It is suggested that merchants do smaller tasters for donations with proceeds going to the Friends of the Library. But you can also keep it small and affordable with a unique recipe to your business. Judging for the Cocktail Competition will be looking for creativity and flavor, holiday spirit and presentation and appearance. Awards will be given for Best Holiday Cocktail, Most Creative Drink Name and People’s Choice with the winners being announced on Saturday at the parade as well.

Finally on Friday night the fun brings everyone the opportunity to win prizes by participating in the Holiday Punch Card Game. Patrons are invited to collect punches from participating businesses and return it back to Candy Cane Lane at the Chamber office on Market Street. This is a win-win for both merchants and punch card holders. Patrons should look for the special volunteers outside the participating businesses for their cards. Patrons get extra punches and chances to win when they make a purchase from a retailer. Merchants can donate prizes to the Holiday Punch Game as well.

Now on to the traditional activities that are presented by sponsors of this match anticipated event. Two names that have become synonymous with the Friends of the Library holiday festival is Stephanie Riggin and Felicity Winnett. This pair have guided the festival and all its volunteers for the history of the event. But this year they are passing the proverbial torch over to some new faces, but not new to the festival itself. Kim Clifton and Meghan Beisel, are two people that Riggin and Winnett have confidence in to be able to carry on the traditions around the celebration. All four are collaborating this year for a smooth transition. Clifton states “It is an honor that Stephanie and Felicity have trusted Meghan and I to continue this cherished tradition. Like them, I get to share this experience with my best friend, and we look forward to carrying on the magic of A Christmas to Remember for our community.”

The Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will also be organizing the specialty craft and vendor market that will open on Friday at 6 pm. The Christmas Tree lighting will once again take place on the CaldwellCounty Courthouse Lawn with having the switch flipped on Friday at 7pm.

The library has played host to many activities for this event for 35 years and this year they will open their doors once again where visitors can engage in entertainment, crafts and holiday cheer.

There will be school choir performances, face painting, caricatures by Church Bryan, the Austin Reptile Show, a magic show, juggling, a petting zoo and a Texas Fire Dancer will be on tap to bring everyone a fun time.

But the best thing is these activities are all free for the public to enjoy made possible by the organizers, volunteers and of course the sponsors.

Besides all the other fun festivities, the festival’s much-anticipated Lighted Parade will be on Saturday. In previous years, the parade has had over 75 entries to bring the ooh’s and aah’s from the crowd. Line-up and numbering will begin at 5 pm at the corner of Guadalupe and Market Streets. Judging will begin at 6pm with entries being judged on the merits of literary themed, lighting and special effects, originality and holiday spirit.

All entries must be completely lit up with Christmas lights and spotlights.

Please note that there will be no thrown articles from any of the parade entries and they must be driven by licensed drivers. Only Christmas music should be played by entries or on the floats. No entries shall feature Santa Clause as he will be at the end of the parade. Entries are also to note that the new street layout on the parade route has been altered with the construction so there will be a trailer length limit of 30ft on entries. For more information or entry forms contact the parade coordinator, Kim Clifton at 512-995-9018.

The Friends of the Library cannot do this alone. They need sponsors to help bring this to the Lockhart community. Due to the generous sponsors, events on Saturday remain free to the public allowing families to create holiday memories.

Different sponsor levels are available with varying benefits to your level. For a mere $100 you can become a Friend of Christmas and get recognition listed no window displays, a group thank you on social media. But for those who are feeling really festive you can become a North Star Sponsor for $2500 and get all the perks of every other level including multiple channels of recognition, such as banners, windows, websites, social media posts, as well as having the option to set up a booth at the event, a thank you gift from the Friends of the Library and two tickets to the Annual Lunch at the Library.

But important to note that if you can only afford $5 or the ability to possibly volunteer, you should contact Meghan Beisel, sponsorship coordinator, at 512-769-5037 and she would be happy to help get you involved.

This years event is presented by The City of Lockhart, Friends of the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, Greater Caldwell County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Lockhart Chamber of Commerce, Lockhart Downtown Business Association, First Lockhart National Bank, Pegasus Schools and Printing Solutions.

Keep your eyes out in the December 4th edition for a complete schedule of “A Christmas to Remember in Lockhart” in the Lockhart Post-Register.