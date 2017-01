Crash claims LHS senior, 2014 grad By Kathi Bliss Editor/POST-REGISTER The Texas Department of Public Safety continues to investigate a Jan. 11 crash that killed a Lockhart High School senior and her boyfriend, a 2014 LHS graduate. Lauren Garcia, 18, was described by friends and family as a “bubbly, vivacious” teen with a “smile that could light up the room.” […]

Council gives nod to new LPD Chief By Kathi Bliss Editor/POST-REGISTER During a brief business meeting on Tuesday evening, the Lockhart City Council unanimously approved a recommendation from City Manager Vance Rodgers to appoint Ernest Pedraza as Lockhart’s new Chief of Police. Pedraza, a retired commander from the Austin Police Department, honorably discharged from the U.S. Army, and has more than […]

Kyle teen dead in hit-and-run December 30, 2016 5:53 pm By Kathi Bliss Editor/POST-REGISTER The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking public assistance in locating the driver of a fatal hit-and-run collision on Monday evening near Niederwald. According to DPS reports, just before 8 p.m. on Monday evening, emergency services were dispatched to FM 2001 near the intersection of Highway 21 (on the […]